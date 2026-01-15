Deeper Life Bible Church gradually adopted practices it once openly rejected as worldly

The church embraced modern media, introduced drums in some services and began inviting vetted guest ministers

Long-standing rules on dress codes, celebrations and marriage guidelines were relaxed or redefined over time

For decades, the Deeper Life Bible Church has been known for its strict doctrinal stance and conservative approach to Christian worship and lifestyle.

Founded in 1973 by Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, the church consistently projected itself as separate from what it described as “worldly practices”, insisting on clear boundaries between holiness and modern trends.

However, recent observations by members, former adherents and church watchers suggest that some practices once firmly rejected by the church have gradually been adopted or tolerated, reflecting broader changes within global Christianity.

Use of modern media and technology

One of the most notable shifts is the church’s embrace of modern media. In the past, Deeper Life openly discouraged the use of television, social media and other digital platforms, warning that they could corrupt moral values.

Today, the church actively livestreams services, runs verified social media accounts and distributes sermons online.

A senior church official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said,

“Technology has become a tool for spreading the gospel, not a compromise of our message. The doctrine remains the same.”

Us of drums

The use of drums was once strongly discouraged within the Deeper Life Bible Church, as it was often associated with worldly entertainment and practices considered inconsistent with the church’s emphasis on solemn worship.

Early teachings promoted quiet, hymn-based services, with leaders warning that drums and other percussion instruments could distract worshippers from spiritual focus and reverence.

In recent years, however, drums have been introduced in some Deeper Life assemblies, particularly during youth programmes, special services and large conventions.

Invitation of guest ministers

The invitation of guest ministers was previously rare in Deeper Life Bible Church, as the ministry placed strong emphasis on doctrinal consistency and internal leadership.

The church traditionally preferred its own pastors and teachers to handle preaching and teaching, citing concerns that external ministers might introduce doctrines or styles of worship that did not align with its core beliefs and standards.

Over time, this position has softened, with the church occasionally welcoming guest ministers, especially for special programmes, conferences and international events.

Leaders explain that invited ministers are carefully vetted and are usually individuals known for sound doctrine and disciplined Christian living, reflecting an effort to balance openness with the church’s long-held commitment to spiritual purity and doctrinal integrity.

Moderation of strict dress codes

Deeper Life has long been associated with strict dress standards, especially for women, including firm opposition to certain fashion styles.

While modesty remains strongly emphasised, enforcement has become less rigid in many assemblies, with more flexibility in clothing styles that still meet the church’s standards.

Structured celebrations and special programmes

Previously, the church avoided celebratory programmes that resembled social events, including anniversaries and elaborate ceremonies.

Today, anniversary services, youth conventions and thanksgiving programmes are held more openly, though leaders insist they are conducted with spiritual focus.

Marriage laws

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has clarified that some of the church’s long-standing rules on marriage are not biblical but administrative guidelines.

Specifically, Kumuyi announced that the law banning a lady from visiting a man she intends to marry has been nullified. He further explained that intending couples can freely visit themselves during courtship, but only on the condition that she or he go with an elder.

Speaking to church members during the 2025 Global Family and Marriage conference, monitored by Legit.ng, Kumuyi also explained that the six-month courtship rule is no longer sacrosanct.

