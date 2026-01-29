A young lady who lost her father recently has taken to TikTok to mourn his demise by releasing one of their chats on WhatsApp

Mourning her beloved father, the heartbroken lady said she knew it was his time, as he would not have left her if it wasn't so

Her emotional TikTok post touched many people's hearts on the social media platform, as netizens offered her their condolences

A lady has paid tribute to her beloved father in an emotional post on TikTok that caught people's attention.

She released one of her WhatsApp chats with him, showing people the message he sent her.

"I know it was his time, because if it wasn’t, my dad wouldn’t have left me—he loved me too much to do that," she noted.

In the chat, her father asked her if he could pin her name as his number one after he accessed WhatsApp.

Grieving lady's message to her late father

In another post, the lady penned an emotional message to her father, expressing how she misses him and how life feels burdensome without him.

She recalled how he cared and loved her dearly, noting that she would forever carry that love in her, adding that she doesn't understand why God took him from her.

"Dear Dad, I miss you so much. Every day feels heavy without you. I also remember how you loved me …Calling me My Dewu, playing with me, holding me, telling me I was your own person. That love is alive in me, and I will carry it forever. I don’t understand why God took you from me. It hurts so much, and I feel angry and sad and lost. I wish I could see a sign, dream of you, hear your voice again. But even without signs, I know your love was real, and it still is."

See her TikTok post below:

Lady's emotional post touches people's hearts

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

Vaka said:

"My heart hurts 💔 I can't imagine what you're going through but God will see you through stranger sorry for your loss."

Tall.girl.emoji✨ said:

"I can totally relate. My picture was my mom’s wallpaper on her phone for years till she passed. It’s still there now. I miss her so much mehn."

Osinachi said:

"My heart physically dropped at that last slide, I truly am sorry for your loss❤️I’m sure he was the best person ever."

Miss Antwi💕 said:

"Having a good Dad is the biggest blessing one could get, can’t imagine how you feel. But you’ll forever be his Dewu."

Hopeful🫧🫧 said:

"As someone who has lost both parents,just know that you can never get over this no matter what people tell you,you just have to be strong."

Tazz. said:

"I miss mine too. It gets easier but you never get over it. Grief is like a shadow. But, when you think about him, try to think about all the great times and try your best to live your life in a way that makes him proud."

