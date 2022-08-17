A Nigerian lawyer, Uyi Samuel Oni has taken to Twitter to celebrate his acceptance into the University of Pennsylvania

Uyi will be studying for his masters degree in law at the prestigious US university where he is one of the 4 Africans accepted for LLM this year

Also, he is full of joy as he is the only Nigerian accepted into the school's highly competitive LLM program in 2022

A Nigerian lawyer identified as Uyi Samu Oni is full of happiness because he has been accepted into the University of Pennsylvania.

Uyi Samuel Oni is going to UPenn where he will be pursuing a masters degree in law otherwise known as LLM.

Uyi Samuel is one out of four Africans accepted into UPenn for LLM in 2022. Photo credit: @OniUyi/photo.

Source: Twitter

According to a tweet shared by Uyi, he is the only Nigerian accepted into the highly competitive program.

He said he is also one of the four Africans the school accepted for the LLM program in the year 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote on Twitter:

"Excited that I will be attending the University of Pennsylvania-a world class ivy league institution for my LLM. With an acceptance rate of 5%, I am the only Nigerian, and one out of four Africans admitted into the competitive LLM program, and I am grateful to God."

See his tweet below:

Twitter users congratulate him

@yinkus772003 commented:

"Good luck. Just always remember that Nigeria gave you the first leg up on this journey. Proudly defend her at every opportunity."

@0binrinmeta said:

"Congratulations! This will be my testimony someday soon. Godspeed."

@momohloon reacted:

"Congratulations and don’t forget to make Us Proud, and please stay out of anything that will jeopardize your name and that of the name of our beloved COUNTRY. All the best bro. Cheers!

@ezefrankinnocen said:

"May your tomorrow be even more better than today as you embark on this historic mission. Personally, I crave that same GRACE by free cause and unhindered. AMEN!"

Nigerian tailor bags masters in the UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man named Gbenga Adesanya graduated from a university in the UK.

According to the story, Gbenga also wrote JAMB-UTME 4 times but refused to give up.

His story massively went viral and impressed many hearts on social media platforms.

Source: Legit.ng