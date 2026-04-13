A Nigerian man has shared a video of his grandfather’s massive unfinished hotel in Warri, which had remained abandoned for 30 years

The structure showed signs of decay, with overgrown weeds and aging concrete, despite its impressive architectural design

He revealed the family was considering renovating or selling the property for billions of naira, sparking mixed reactions online

A Nigerian man has generated buzz online after sharing a video of his grandfather's massive, unfinished hotel project in Warri, Delta State.

The TikToker, identified as Canice Ejoh, took his followers on a tour of the decaying yet imposing structure located on the popular Airport Road in Warri.

A Nigerian man tours his grandfather's hotel of 30 years. Photo credit: @caniceejoh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Man plans to sell grandfather's hotel

According to Canice, the project began three decades ago but has remained a "ghost building" ever since.

He said in his video on TikTok:

"Hi guys, what’s up? Right now, I’m at my grandpa’s old hotel that he started to build about 30 years ago."

In the viral clip, the hotel's massive scale is evident, with unique architectural designs that were likely ahead of their time in the 1990s. However, nature has taken over, with weeds growing inside the roofless sections and the concrete walls showing signs of age.

A Nigerian man records his grandfather's hotel of 30 years. Photo credit: @caniceejoh/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Canice disclosed that the family is currently at a crossroads regarding the property's future.

"The family wants to renovate it, possibly sell it, but hopefully renovate and keep it in the family," he said.

The highlight of the video was the staggering price tag the TikToker mentioned. He asked his audience whether it would be wiser to invest in a total renovation or simply sell the property for $1.5 million, which, at the current exchange rate, is over N2.03 billion.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Canice's grandfather's uncompleted house

Legit.ng collected reactions from netizens who watched the video on TikTok. Some of the comments are below.

Elements said:

"$1.5M is quite small for this Edifice, I can get you a buyer for $3M, but my cut is $500k."

Jindu Osa-Afiana stated:

"The oldest uncompleted twin buildings in Warri."

Mattyw2022 commented:

"Keep and renovate, bring money to the community, and increase everyone's local property value. Tourism is an amazing thing for the economy. Good luck following whatever path you take."

Itz-dadisteveoo1 commented:

"Don't sell it and don't turn it to a hotel, better still convert it to a mini factory a place that can add to the society by producing something tangible and also provide employment for the youths. Thank you."

Aji Anje wrote:

"Omgggg I know this place in Delta. It was close to mr Biggs, just before college of education."

Tiara commented:

"Considering the hotel is very old and large, renovation would require significant capital and strong management. In a market like Warri, where demand is mostly business-focused, the safest decision depends on cost. If renovation is too expensive or risky, selling for $1.5 million is the smarter financial move. However, if the structure is still solid and can be repositioned strategically (e.g., hotel + event space), renovation could deliver better long-term returns."

Man pulls down parents' own house

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man went viral on social media after showing off how he pulled down his parents' old building.

In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed the new house he built after renovation, and netizens were amazed at what he did.

Source: Legit.ng