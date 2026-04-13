After raising four children, a mum returned to school and got admitted into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

The NOUN student celebrated her new academic pursuit by sharing pictures and videos from her matriculation ceremony

The 30th matriculation ceremony of the National Open University of Nigeria for the 2026 academic session was held on Wednesday, April 8, in Abuja and virtually

A Nigerian mum of four, identified as Roqkiat Adebisi Hassan, has celebrated her matriculation into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

According to the woman, she returned to school after raising four children.

A mum of four gains admission into the National Open University of Nigeria. Photo Credit: Roqkiat Adebisi Hassan

Source: Facebook

National Open University student opens up

In a Facebook post on April 9, Roqkiat expressed delight about her return to school, describing it as fulfilling. In her words:

"I celebrated my matriculation day at National Open University yesterday, Alhamdullilah. It is fulfilling to return to school after raising four children."

Roqkiat shared pictures and videos taken at her matriculation ceremony, which was held on April 8. In the photos, she wore her academic gown and held an academic scroll.

Legit.ng confirmed that the National Open University of Nigeria had its 30th matriculation ceremony for the 2026 academic session on Wednesday, April 8, to formally welcome new students across study centres nationwide.

The ceremony was held in Abuja and virtually. Social media users joined the mum in celebrating her return to school, with some wishing her well in her academic pursuit.

The woman's story is proof that one should not give up on the education dream, even after childbirth.

A woman begins schooling at the National Open University after raising four children. Photo Credit: Roqkiat Adebisi Hassan

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

NOUN student celebrated on social media

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the NOUN student's matriculation below:

Oyedun Aminat Adenike said:

"Congratulations darling."

Olabisy Olamyte said:

"Happy matriculation dear."

Peter Friday said:

"More winning to you jare."

Abubakar Olorunfemi said:

"Congratulations to you Dearie Allah is your strength."

Lanre Giwa said:

"Congratulations, greater heights you shall go insha Allahu."

Raji Akeem said:

"Congratulations little sis may this be the beginning of ur triumphant in life."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had celebrated gaining admission into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) 10 years after completing her secondary school education.

NOUN admission requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously highlighted NOUN admission requirements and how one could apply.

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has become a leading ODL (Open and Distance Learning) institution in Africa, providing functional, flexible, accessible and cost-effective education for all who seek knowledge. It currently has over 100 Study Centres spread across the six geopolitical zones of Nigeria. The current student population exceeds 500,000.

NOUN offers exceptional academic programmes that meet the specific needs of all sectors of the global economy, in the Arts, Health, Law, Physical, Social, Agricultural, and Management Sciences. This article highlights the full National Open University courses and requirements, and the complete steps on how to apply for smooth admission into the institution. The application is done online through the university's portal, but first, you must meet the admission requirements to be eligible.

Source: Legit.ng