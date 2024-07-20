A Nigerian youth has admonished people to be wary of scammers as he lamented being scammed at Computer Village

The unsuspecting young man was given 'money' wrapped with a rubber band only to find something else on getting home

Mixed reactions have trailed his sad experience at Computer Village as people wondered how he fell for it

A Nigerian man, @dieahdy, has shared how he was duped at Computer Village in Lagos.

Taking him to TikTok, the Nigerian youth showed him the wrapped 'money' the scammer had given him.

The image of a man on the left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to The story.

When @dieahdy realised it was just cardboard cut to the size of money, it was already late. He urged Nigerians to be wary of scammers. Sharing his video on TikTok, he wrote:

"Please guys, be careful out there."

He wondered how he fell for the scam.

"That sh.it is not ordinary, Even I keep asking myself, how did this thing happen to me?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the scam victim

23/03/2016 said:

"If I go computer village like this, before dem stop, I go talk say na same hustle wey dey do."

Gwendoline said:

"This happened to my neighbor… it’s not ordinary because that my neighbor sharp like mad… she didn’t bring the money out of her bag until she got home and realized it was carton…"

Bee.demi1nonly said:

"Y'all don't count money given to you in the presence of the giver?"

Seyifunmifisekemi said:

"When they give you money you no check the amount ‍♀️and see the money."

Naja'atu Musa said:

"Sorry I feel ur pain don’t cry pls."

RAPHEAL said:

"Happened to my sister this thing is not ordinary coz she said she counted the money sef and she dey see cardboard for house."

Eight said:

"Why you go collect money with a wrapper around it."

Billy Baby said:

"I have heard so many bad stories about this computer village, Hmmm …."

