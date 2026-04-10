A Nigerian man has allegedly deleted his company’s Instagram page following their response to his promotion and salary increment request

The man had grown the page from zero to more than a hundred thousand followers over two years of working with the said company

After deleting the account, he resigned and disappeared, prompting the company to reportedly take drastic action

A Nigerian man has allegedly deleted the Instagram page of a company he once worked for after they allegedly refused to adjust his role and increase his salary.

This account was explained in details by a friend of his, identified as @IyelolaIge on X. In an X tweet posted on April 10, 2026, @IyelolaIge narrated how his friend, who was working as a social media person, did the unthinkable at his place of work.

A Nigerian man deletes the company's Instagram page over salary. Photo credit: JohnnyGreig/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Man deletes company's Instagram page

According to @IyelolaIge, the man has been working with the company for about two years and was able to single-handedly raise its social media page from zero to a huge number of followers.

He said:

"My friend built a company's Instagram page from zero to 400,000 followers in two years.

Just two years.

People noticed. People talked about his strategy openly."

However, a day came when the man decided to seek a higher position in the company. That position he wanted was occupied by the company's manager's daughter, who he claimed had no contribution to the company.

A company's Instagram page gets deleted after refusing to promote a Nigerian man. Photo credit: Instagramlogin

Source: UGC

The manager said he was 'unrealistic' given the number of years he has been working with the company.

"Then he walked into his manager's office and made one request.

Recognise him as Content Manager and adjust his salary to match.

The person holding that title was the manager's daughter.

She had never grown anything.

The manager looked at him and said

"He's being unrealistic, when did he even join this company?"

And I know my friend, he has anger issue, so he said nothing."

After the conversation with the company's manager, he went to his desk, deleted the Instagram account, and went on to submit his resignation.

Speaking about what happened next, @IyelolaIge wrote:

"He went back to his desk.

Deleted the entire account.

400,000 followers. Gone.

Submitted his resignation and disappeared.

The company sent police to his house.

He was nowhere to be found."

See the X post below:

Reactions to man deleting company's IG page

Legit.ng collected reactions from X users who read the story of the man deleting his company's Instagram page over a declined offer. Some of the comments are below.

@oneman_official said:

"Lol, he could have handled it differently.

He could change password.

Act like the page was affected by ransomeware.

Help them set up back up page.

Resign and activate the old one for his use."

@rukky_nate commented:

"He deserves to be arrested and charged to court. he willfully destroyed company property. I can name up to 10 ways he could have played and his to his advantage."

@anic4uu wrote:

"Honestly I would have done the same.

Most companies underpay their staff then act surprised when people leave or retaliate.

Pay a man what he deserves. Simple."

Nigerian lady in Japan explains teacher's salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady living in Japan spoke about the salary structure of English teachers in the Asian country and how much they can earn in their careers.

The lady, in a TikTok video, divided the payment structure into sections based on individual experience in the teaching field.

Source: Legit.ng