A Nigerian man has narrated his US visa interview experience, including what he witnessed at the US Embassy in Abuja

Before moving to the US and before his interview, the man noted that he had not travelled outside the shores of Nigeria, except for when he went to Cotonou from Badagry

At the US Embassy in Abuja, he mentioned the three questions that the visa officer asked him before his visa was approved

A Nigerian man living in the US, with the X handle @Akuluouno_, has recounted how his US visa interview went in Abuja.

The man shared his US visa interview experience in reaction to an X influencer's remarks that the US visa is based on luck.

A Nigerian man recounts how his US visa was approved. Stock photo of a man for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Shapecharge, Marcia Straub

Source: Getty Images

Man's US visa experience

Sharing his experience on X on April 9, @Akuluouno_ pointed out that he had not left the shores of Nigeria before his interview, except for when he visited Cotonou from Badagry.

He stated that the visa officer only asked him three questions at the embassy.

"Prior to my move to the US, I have never left the shores of Nigeria before except the day I went to Contonou from Badagry (I used my two legs to cross the border).

"The VO only asked three questions. But what played out in Abuja embassy was mind [expletive]..."

@Akuluouno_ noted that he witnessed a man, who has a master's admission and came to the embassy with his daughters, was denied a visa, despite the fact that his wife already had her visa two weeks before his interview date.

Apart from the denial, he also witnessed an applicant who came with a sign language interpreter get his visa approved.

When it got to his turn, he was only asked three questions, and he highlighted them.

"Then it got to my turn and I presented my passport and documents.

"First question was, "what are you going to the US to do"? I answered.

"Second question, "what have you been doing since your graduated"? I answered.

"Third question, "what's your plan after graduation"? I answered. In all this, I was so tensed and I don't even know why.

"After a few seconds of typing by the VO, he told me he will keep my passport and that I should take the white paper for details on how to get my passport and visa..."

A man recounts how he applied for his US visa in Abuja, and it got approved. Photo Credit: John Moore

Source: Getty Images

See his tweet below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man whose US visa was approved had shared six questions he was asked at the embassy.

Man gets US visa approved in seconds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man whose US visa was approved in seconds had mentioned the only question that the visa officer asked him.

The man shared his experience at the US Embassy in response to an X influencer who opined that getting a US visa is simply luck. In a tweet on April 9, he revealed that his visa interview did not last up to a minute, suggesting that it was over in seconds.

Recounting what happened at the embassy, the Nigerian noted that his countryman and some other people were rejected before him, discouraging other applicants from going to the visa officer's counter. Unlike others, he approached the visa officer, and she approved his visa after asking him one question.

Source: Legit.ng