A Nigerian man has recounted his experience at the US Embassy, noting that his visa interview did not last up to a minute

In a now-viral tweet on X (formerly Twitter), the Nigerian in the diaspora mentioned the only question that the visa officer asked him

Social media users have reacted to the man's quick experience at the US Embassy, with many narrating their experiences

An X user, @UgwunnaEjikem, has gone viral over his very brief US visa approval experience.

The man shared his experience at the US Embassy in response to an X influencer who opined that getting a US visa is simply luck.

A man narrates how his US visa interview went. Photo Credit: Marcia Straub, X/@UgwunnaEjikem

Source: Getty Images

Man's experience at US Embassy

In a tweet on April 9, @UgwunnaEjikem revealed that his visa interview did not last up to a minute, suggesting that it was over in seconds.

Recounting what happened at the embassy, the Nigerian noted that his countryman and some other people were rejected before him, discouraging other applicants from going to the visa officer's counter.

Unlike others, he approached the visa officer, and she approved his visa after asking him about what he does for a living.

"My US visa interview didn’t even last up to 2 mins, infact not up to 1 min. The CO actually rejected the Nigerian guy before me & others on the queue became hesitant to go to her counter but I did.

"She just asked “what do you do?”, asked why I was visiting & gave me the visa," he tweeted.

A Nigerian man says his US visa interview did not take up to a minute. Photo Credit: @UgwunnaEjikem

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

US visa interview: Reactions trail man's experience

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's US visa interview experience below:

@Odins_Asgard said:

"Twice I had a US visa and never used it. The 3rd time I applied, the interview was centred on why I didn't use the previous 2 visas. I told the interviewer the US was too far from my location (Malaysia), but since I was moving to Europe, I might use it. Got it the 3rd time."

@DrimzOffixial said:

"Sometimes it is not luck, it is absolutely not supernatural. It is opportunity meeting preparedness. I have a friend that failed his visa interview because he couldn't do simple multiplication(8x) and he was going for an engineering course. The Russian woman had to fail him."

@dondemo09 said:

"They use heat signatures to see how tensed everyone is before u approach them. The less you are, the cooler u are .. and straight faced. The better. lol .. just joking."

@EmConceptX said:

"How person fit enta this Yankee gangan I get one white lady there but she say Trump don tighten things for migrants., which other way person fit enta self? World cup route nkor? Or which other level?"

@Big_Br0_ said:

"Fear rejected itself. You walked up like you already had the visa. Sometimes that’s all it takes, confidence, not a script."

@TohPahz said:

"Mine was similar, asked what I do and when I plan on going. Then he looked through the computer, collected passport and told me when to expect delivery. I don't think it's based on luck sha. They screen you before you arrive."

In a related story, Legit.ng listed 10 things to know before applying for a US visa.

Man gets US visa, mentions interview questions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared six questions he was asked during his US visa interview after he received approval.

He explained that while at the venue, he heard the visa officer ask many applicants a series of questions, which they answered, but many of their applications were rejected.

His experience drew reactions from people who took to the comment section to share their thoughts on it and the questions he was asked.

Source: Legit.ng