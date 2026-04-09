A Nigerian man took a bold decision to make window curtains by himself after being told to pay an 'outrageous' amount

According to the young man, he had gone to purchase curtains at the market but the prices made him retrace his steps

While some netizens commended the young man for his level of skill and creativity, others had different things to say

A Nigerian man's frustration with the high cost of aesthetically-pleasing window curtains caused him to take matters into his own hands.

The young man had visited the market to purchase curtains, but the prices quoted were 'huge', causing him to reconsider his options.

Man laments bitterly over high price of curtains. Photo credit: @James Jacob/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off his creative side

The man, identified as @James Jacob online, decided to sew the curtains himself, a decision that has garnered attention online.

He expressed determination to save money and show off his skills, causing netizens to praise his creativity ability.

The price of curtains had been a longstanding issue, with many feeling that vendors are taking advantage of people's needs.

"All these nepo babies making new apartment videos are the ones that made curtains cost. N122,000 for one window curtain. I'm going to sew that curtain by myself," the man said.

Man shares his decision to sew curtains himself. Photo credit: @James Jacob/ TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man laments exorbitant prices of curtains

While some TikTok users lauded the man's efforts, others expressed scepticism, questioning the quality and aesthetics of self-made curtains.

However, the man was so unshaken and confident in his ability to create something functional and visually appealing.

@onomzee luxe interiors | said:

'That pattern of sewing is time consuming and stressful, when you are done sewing it please say the truth if it was easy or not. I really want to see your BTS."

@iamfabulous_001 said:

"Na me run my lightning Tv console wallpaper so as a man try dey creative, even when MONEY Dey, even Rich Men negotiate and wants it cheaper !!!"

@Nicole said:

"Curtains on doors are not necessary and old school decor. Just close the door if you want privacy when a visitor is around. By the way, Weldone, I’m enjoying your series."

@flourish interiors & topcoats commented:

"If you want an sew curtain yourself na you go an produce material, poles a and accessories yourself abi ?"

@Fanen_The_1st said:

"And na because of this second video of you for this apartment make me follow you so. Because e be like we get same mindset."

@interior designer/ cleaning said:

"It depends on the quantity, and how many windows and doors, some curtains na 3500 one window 3 yards."

@Big Sam said:

"Naso them tell me 480k for autopedic mattress, naso I use 230k buy and ship am from china na only time and patience e need."

@Kingkinteriors added:

"That your sewing explanation is wrong and that design you want is expensive due to the fact that the design requires many yards and double tapping and looking at your window width it will consume more yards but you can also do it lesser than that prize if your going for a lower grade material or you kukuma patronize me."

See the post below:

Tailor shows off skills

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian tailor recently left many social media users impressed with her tailoring skills.

In a trending video, the clothier, identified as Rollex Couture, showed how she replicated a gorgeous lace dress.

Source: Legit.ng