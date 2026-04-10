A woman who invested millions in acquiring 300,000 units of Zenith Bank Plc shares months ago has smiled to the bank with millions in dividends

For its many investors, Zenith Bank Plc proposed a final dividend of N8.75 per share, bringing the total payout for 2025 to N10

According to the woman, the investment she made in Zenith Bank Plc shares months back is now worth N32.7 million, and that is not all

Treasure Nwachukwu, a Nigerian woman, has publicly shared the dividends she received many months after buying 300,000 units of Zenith Bank shares.

Zenith Bank Plc had announced a profit after tax of over N1 trillion for the financial year of 2025 and proposed a final dividend of N8.75 per share for its investors.

Treasure Nwachukwu revealed that she acquired Zenith Bank Plc shares months ago. Photo Credit: Treasure Nwachukwu, World Finance

Source: Facebook

Zenith Bank shares: Woman gives account

Doing the mathematics of the returns on her investment, Treasure noted in a Facebook post on April 8 that her 300,000 units multiplied by the dividend per share of N8.57 amounts to N2.5 million.

She further revealed that they acquired 300,000 units of Zenith Bank Plc shares at N10.8 million, but now that investment is worth around N32.7 million.

An excited Treasure added that the total dividends received so far should exceed N4 million. In her words:

"I have 300,000 units of shares at Zenith Bank and they just declared a dividend of ₦8.57 per share.

"Do the maths!

"No… let me do it for you.. That's ₦2,571,000.

"We bought the 300,000 shares at ₦10.8m, and today that same investment is worth about ₦32.7m.

"And that’s not even the full story…

"The total dividends received so far is on track to exceed ₦4m+.

"All from one decision made just 18–19 months ago.

"No noise. No pressure. No chasing shadows.

"Just clarity, patience, and inshallah!"

Treasure Nwachukwu acquired 300,000 units of Zenith Bank Plc shares months ago. Photo Credit: Treasure Nwachukwu

Source: Facebook

See her Facebook post below:

Zenith Bank shares: Woman's testimony triggers reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the woman's testimony below:

Ken Ken said:

"Lol wait you think say Nigerian person go just come online to teach you how to make money that will not benefit him.

"It’s either she’s losing money and want you to lose with her or she needs you to invest so that she can make profit even if you win lose your money.

"Real people that cash out don’t come online."

Chf Quardri Yousouph said:

"I'm happy for you on this right decision... As my target is 1 million units each on four F (UGAZ) stocks as my retirement exit plans..."

Precious Richard said:

"Mama T Business tycoon always admire how you work smart me pressing my calculator as if it's my money."

Kings Kene said:

"If you used your hands to do business worth N10m you would benefit more. You would have made more than that 4m in profits and you business would be worth more than 30m.

"They paid you 2.5m for a stock worth over 30m and you are happy. I am guessing the 2.5m is for a period of 3 to 4 months. Plus your business has more security that stocks that can crash."

Chikodi Okeorji said:

"Announcing your portfolio with dividend earnings on social media is enough noise. There are people who are hodle more, they don't speak."

Zenith Bank acquires another bank in Kenya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Zenith Bank had acquired Paramount Bank in Kenya after regulatory clearances.

The announcement was published as a notification on the Nigerian Exchange Group website on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. The transaction, finalised after securing all necessary regulatory approvals from authorities in both Nigeria and Kenya, represents a key milestone in the bank’s regional expansion drive.

The development came months after the lender dismissed reports in November 2025 suggesting it was planning to acquire the Kenyan bank, making the completed deal a notable turnaround from its earlier position.

Source: Legit.ng