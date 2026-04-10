A video of popular AI girl Jarvis introducing her boyfriend Peller to popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr has gone viral

In the video, Jarvis was sitting on a table with Ayra Starr when Peller called her on phone and she seized the opportunity to link them together

Many viewers who came across the video on TikTok took turns to share their opinions in the comments section

A heartwarming moment was captured on camera when popular social media personality Jarvis linked her boyfriend Peller and Nigerian singer Ayra Starr.

The video, which has gone viral on TikTok, showed Jarvis seizing an opportunity to link her boyfriend with her favourite singer.

Jarvis links Peller with Ayra Starr during live video. Photo credit: @ebukanyovest/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Jarvis introduces Peller to Ayra Starr

The clip, shared by @ebukanyovest on TikTok, captured Jarvis sitting with Ayra Starr when Peller called, and she decided to introduce them.

Jarvis affectionately referred to Peller as her love and baby, leaving Ayra Starr in awe as she asked if they were in a relationship.

Peller, on the other hand, was starstruck, expressing his admiration for Ayra Starr and revealing he was her die-hard fan.

He also assured her he was treating Jarvis well, acknowledging his girlfriend's presence.

"Good evening ma. Oh my God. I'm tinting my hair. I'm one of your biggest fans. I'm treating her right," he said.

Ayra Starr responded graciously, playfully warning Peller to continue treating Jarvis right.

Jarvis excited as she introduces Peller to Ayra Starr during live video. Photo credit: @Jadrolita.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as Jarvis introduces Peller to Ayra Starr

The video sparked lots of reactions from viewers on TikTok, who took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sweet interaction.

Many praised Jarvis for her kind gesture, while others commended Peller for promising to be a good partner.

@Precious said:

"Why am I seeing terms in her."

@OPE WEST said:

"When she said your boyfriend see Jarvis reaction omo ehhh."

@DUBEM said:

"All this artist go Dey do like say dem know know anything."

@ABDULBASIT said:

"You have a boyfriend? Like say Youno know him."

@It'z Believe said:

"So ayra star dey do like say she know no peller."

@imnotyourcandy said:

"I love Jarvis voice like omg that’s a Disney Princess."

@Strandsbysugarhairs said:

"Hello!! Are you ready. This outfit !!! What the he l l it looks so nice so funny."

@𝔽𝕦𝕟𝕤𝕜𝕚𝕚 said:

"Peller no fit package like this o Jarvis too get steeze."

@happyefeturi727 reacted:

"If na peller he go sleep for ground u see as Javi get stezzz."

@Akinboye Ridwan Tunde added:

"Yes I'm ready come down here thank you so much."

@Luchy J said:

"Jarvis you no sabi connect people o! its very simple, you already have her audience so anything you bring up there, she would listen."

@BigSpiffy_backup said:

"Are you guys joking in this Cs? It’s Ayra Starr we are talking about o global superstar bro make we dey calm down sometimes jare everything no be TikTok."

See the post below:

Jarvis meets America streamer Ishowspeed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady, Jarvis Jadrolita, who dresses as a robot, shared how she went to great lengths to meet IShowSpeed in Nigeria.

In a video posted on TikTok, Jarvis said she had to keep tracking him down to different locations, which affected her mood.

Source: Legit.ng