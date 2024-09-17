A Nigerian lady who sells second-hand clothes has shared a video showing the object she usually finds inside her bales

According to her, she has been seeing the same object in different bales and has no idea what the object is

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian woman has shared her worries online after finding a strange object inside the goods she bought for sale.

The young businesswoman, who trades in second-hand clothing, discovered a particular item repeatedly hidden within her thrift clothes.

Okrika seller finds unusual object in bale Photo credit: @zeemrahfernandez/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Businesswoman displays strange object

Zeemrahfernandez on TikTok posted a video showcasing the object which was usually attached to one of the clothes in her bales.

Her confusion was evident as she displayed the item's recurring presence in multiple bales.

While sharing the video, she expressed her confusion and frustration as she tried to uncover the use of the item.

In her words:

"Anytime I want to open bales, I always see something like this in every cloth. It is not the first time, not the second time, not the third time, not the fourth time. See it.

"I don't know what it is for but I know it is always attached to a cloth. I don't know what this thing means. See it again. What's the meaning of this? What's this?"

Reactions as thrift seller displays strange object

TikTok users offered diverse explanations, with some stating that it was placed for security reasons.

@Mizzdee said:

"It’s a cloth tag to prevent theft but can be remove by using magnet."

@Izzydon commented:

"That’s the security from the store that sells the cloths, when you pay they suppose to remove it if not na stealing the person did in the shop, it’s always on the cloths and shoes in Europe."

@Fabio stated:

"It is a tag that is always on cloth here in Europe, incase someone steal it the alarm at the entrance will sound."

@IRAWO OBA said:

"It means the cloth was picked from a store without paying for it. There's another white metallic device to remove that thing once you pay at the cashier desk."

@ÀNÍKÉ said:

"Alarm tag for theft control. It triggers a sound at the door when someone is leaving a store with items not paid for."

@ewatomi_17 added:

"They are cloth tags for clothes, if the mall or shops have theft dictector it will raise alarm at the door signifying that someone is about to leave the shop or store with a cloth."

Watch the video below:

Okrika seller finds gold ring inside bale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who sells fairly used clothes, popularly called Okrika, flaunted valuables discovered in bales.

One of the things found in the bale was an expensive gold ring, which she said was worth at least N200k.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng