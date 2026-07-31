Slovakia has confirmed that citizenship in the country is available through only one specific route, with strict ancestry requirements attached

Applicants must prove that a parent, grandparent, or great-grandparent was born in or became a citizen of Czechoslovakia between 1918 and 1989

The Slovak government has also outlined a separate application process for children aged 14 years and above who wish to apply

Slovakia has confirmed that there is only one recognised pathway through which a foreign national can become a citizen of the country, and it hinges entirely on family history.

According to information published on Slovakia's official government website, the sole route to Slovak citizenship for those seeking to join the country as legal members is through descent. This means an applicant must be able to demonstrate that a direct ancestor, specifically a parent, grandparent, or great-grandparent, was either born in or became a citizen of Czechoslovakia.

Slovakia explains who can acquire Slovak citizenship through descent. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Anadolu/peng song

Source: Getty Images

Slovakia's ancestry requirement for citizenship

The government's website is precise about the historical window that matters. The relevant period spans from 1918, the year Czechoslovakia was formally established, to 1989, when the federation gave way to the two separate republics of Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

As the official guidance states:

"To qualify, you need a parent, a grandparent or a great-grandparent who was either born in or became a citizen of Czechoslovakia. So, the relevant period is from 1918, when Czechoslovakia was formed, to 1989 when the two current Republics were formed."

This ancestry-based model means that applicants without a traceable connection to Czechoslovakia during that era would not qualify under the current framework, regardless of other ties they may have to the country.

Applications for children aged 14 and above

Beyond the core ancestry requirement, the Slovak government has also addressed how younger applicants are expected to navigate the process. Children who are 14 years of age or older are not permitted to be included under a parent's application. Instead, each such child must submit their own documentation independently.

The government website states clearly:

"Children 14 years and older must apply with a separate application (not with parents)."

This distinction sets Slovakia apart from countries where minors are routinely added to a parent's citizenship application without further process. For families applying together, the rule means additional preparation is required for any teenager in the household who also intends to obtain Slovak citizenship.

Canada publishes citizenship application fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Canadian government published the official citizenship application fees for foreigners.

According to the government, adults aged 18 and above must pay $653, while minors under 18 pay $100, and citizenship applications are processed in about 12 months.

Source: Legit.ng