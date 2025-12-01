Olayinka Adebanjo has returned to appreciate those who supported her after she shed tears on Biola Bayo's podcast

The movie star, who lost her only child years ago, had lamented her ordeal during the podcast

Ten months later, she welcomed a baby boy, and fans celebrated with her as she speaks about the good news

Nollywood actress Olayinka Adebanjo's joy knew no bounds after she welcomed a bouncing baby boy.

The actress had appeared on Biola Bayo's podcast, Talk to B, where she shared her struggles and how people had labeled her a barren woman due to her age.

She was heard crying on the show, expressing that she didn’t want another person’s child, but one she could call her own.

Fans of Olayinka Adebanjo celebrate as he becomes a mother again. Photo credit@olayinkaadebanjo

Earlier, Olayinka had lost her only child, which added to the depth of her emotional journey.

In a video circulating online, she was seen appreciating those who came to her aid after her appearance on her colleague's podcast.

In the video, a nurse was seen carrying her baby, while Olayinka later spoke to thank her fans and her colleague, Biola Adebayo.

Olayinka Adebanjo speaks about her ordeal

Actress Olayinka Adebanjo speaks about her ordeal. Photo credit@olayinkaadebanjo

In one of the recordings, actress Olayinka revealed that she had made efforts to have another baby.

She shared that she went to Abeokuta in Ogun State to adopt a baby and noted that she had receipts of all the money she paid in her pursuit of becoming a mother again. Lamenting the process, the actress stated that she was done with it, which is why she was insistent on having her own baby.

Biola Bayo also shared a video from a fertility clinic and expressed her appreciation for helping Olayinka become a mother once again.

In her post, Biola noted that Olayinka welcomed her baby just 10 months after appearing on her show.

Other celebrities becoming parents in 2025

In 2025, several celebrities also became parents. Georgina Ibeh became a mother in 2025 and shared the joyous news on her Instagram page.

Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her husband, Juma Jux from Tanzania, also became parents and have been updating their fans about their baby online.

How fans reacted to Olayinka Adebanjo's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the actress speaking about her ordeal and how she welcomed her baby. Here are comment below:

@cutie_lilian27 reacted:

"All glory to God, God bless them both her joy is permanent in Jesus name."

@bumskiddy said:

"If determination was a person. May God bless the new born."

@toluwani996 wrote:

"This joy shall be permanent ma, Nd I ask God to grant more good life to enjoy ur fruits of Labor

@olayeanca_04 shared:

"Wow, congratulations, what a mighty God."

@priceless_beautyhome stated:

"Omg dis is a great testimony. Thank U Abba father."

@tyoppy_1010 shared;

"Oluwaseun oooooo, your joy shall be permanent."

