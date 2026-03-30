Woman Living in China Shares Video of Chinese Church She Attended, Their Song Amuses People
- A Black woman residing in China has amused internet users after going public with her experience at a Chinese church she had attended
- The woman shared a short clip from the Chinese church service, and people could not help but comment on the song the congregation sang
- Social media users attached sarcastic meanings and interpretations to the Chinese song that the congregation were seen singing
A woman who lives in China has shared a video after worshipping in a Chinese church.
"Praise the Lord," she captioned her video shared on TikTok.
Reactions trail song sang in Chinese church
In her TikTok video, the woman, with the handle @mayamlumbi, could be seen singing with the congregation. While the congregation sang in Chinese, the woman sang along with them.
The Chinese song left many internet users in stitches, with many wondering how the Black woman understood it and was able to sing along with the congregation.
In the comment section, she said she was able to keep up with the other worshippers because she was:
"Reading from the screen."
Netizens flooded her comment section with sarcastic comments about the song.
Watch her short TikTok video below:
Reactions trail woman's China church experience
Legit.ng has compiled some sarcastic reactions to the woman's video below:
Lilberry🍒 said:
"Next time plz add the translation of the songs we really wanna know what u singing."
Hanna Banana92 said:
"Jesus thinks this is beautiful 🥺 me? I have no idea what is being sang but praise GOD."
Hlehle_Faku said:
"To us who watched the video more 2 times trying to understand the lyrics."
💚QUEENHLEKI💚 said:
"This is actually nice to watch 🥰feels like everything will be all right."
stitched by Chichi 🧶💗 said:
"How are you so serious gorgeous? I was gonna laugh at myself after singing one line."
Yolanda Khambule said:
"This song gives me strength whenever I feel like giving up."
KUSTER said:
"This song carried me while I was suffering from depression."
nikkihaneef said:
"I’m crying. Why do you know all the words."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Chinese Lord's Chosen member's interesting testimony had generated reactions on social media.
China had arrested many pastors
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that China had arrested many pastors in the country.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the arrests and called for the pastors’ immediate release. Pastor Jin Mingri, also known as Ezra, was detained at his home in Beihai, a southern Chinese city, on Friday evening, according to his daughter Grace Jin and church spokesperson Sean Long.
Jin, 56, was held at Beihai City No. 2 Detention Centre on suspicion of “illegal use of information networks”, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of seven years. Long, speaking from his home in the United States, said the charge stemmed from allegations that Jin and other pastors used the internet to disseminate religious content. He added that nearly 30 pastors and church members were detained nationwide around the same time, with only five released so far.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng