A Black woman residing in China has amused internet users after going public with her experience at a Chinese church she had attended

The woman shared a short clip from the Chinese church service, and people could not help but comment on the song the congregation sang

Social media users attached sarcastic meanings and interpretations to the Chinese song that the congregation were seen singing

A woman who lives in China has shared a video after worshipping in a Chinese church.

"Praise the Lord," she captioned her video shared on TikTok.

A woman shares her experience after gracing a Chinese church. Photo Credit: @mayamlumbi

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail song sang in Chinese church

In her TikTok video, the woman, with the handle @mayamlumbi, could be seen singing with the congregation. While the congregation sang in Chinese, the woman sang along with them.

The Chinese song left many internet users in stitches, with many wondering how the Black woman understood it and was able to sing along with the congregation.

In the comment section, she said she was able to keep up with the other worshippers because she was:

"Reading from the screen."

Netizens flooded her comment section with sarcastic comments about the song.

A woman who attended a Chinese church in China has shared a video. Photo Credit: @mayamlumbi

Source: TikTok

Watch her short TikTok video below:

Reactions trail woman's China church experience

Legit.ng has compiled some sarcastic reactions to the woman's video below:

Lilberry🍒 said:

"Next time plz add the translation of the songs we really wanna know what u singing."

Hanna Banana92 said:

"Jesus thinks this is beautiful 🥺 me? I have no idea what is being sang but praise GOD."

Hlehle_Faku said:

"To us who watched the video more 2 times trying to understand the lyrics."

💚QUEENHLEKI💚 said:

"This is actually nice to watch 🥰feels like everything will be all right."

stitched by Chichi 🧶💗 said:

"How are you so serious gorgeous? I was gonna laugh at myself after singing one line."

Yolanda Khambule said:

"This song gives me strength whenever I feel like giving up."

KUSTER said:

"This song carried me while I was suffering from depression."

nikkihaneef said:

"I’m crying. Why do you know all the words."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Chinese Lord's Chosen member's interesting testimony had generated reactions on social media.

China had arrested many pastors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that China had arrested many pastors in the country.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio condemned the arrests and called for the pastors’ immediate release. Pastor Jin Mingri, also known as Ezra, was detained at his home in Beihai, a southern Chinese city, on Friday evening, according to his daughter Grace Jin and church spokesperson Sean Long.

Jin, 56, was held at Beihai City No. 2 Detention Centre on suspicion of “illegal use of information networks”, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of seven years. Long, speaking from his home in the United States, said the charge stemmed from allegations that Jin and other pastors used the internet to disseminate religious content. He added that nearly 30 pastors and church members were detained nationwide around the same time, with only five released so far.

Source: Legit.ng