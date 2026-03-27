Landmark University Publishes School Fees and Application Fees for Master’s and PhD Students
- Landmark University has published on its website the school fees per session for master’s, PhD, and other students
- The institution also mentioned the amount payable to the school by candidates who wish to study any PGD programmes
- Legit.ng compiled a list of the courses available under each programme at the popular university
A popular Nigerian institution, Landmark University, has published a list detailing the school fees for PGD, Master’s, M.Phil/Ph.D, and PhD programs at the institution.
Like Landmark University, Covenant University has also recently published a list of all its programmes for Master’s and PhD students, including the amounts payable as school fees.
Landmark University publishes school fees for students
In a report made available by Landmark University, the institution published accommodation fees and school fees for its programs.
Legit.ng compiled a list from the website, which also contains a memo stating that students who are interested in getting accommodation within the school are expected to pay a total sum of ₦100,000 per session. This, however, is different from the fees charged per session for Master’s, PhD, and other students.
1. PGD at Landmark University
Landmark University welcomes applications for the Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) at its institution.
Available programmes:
- Accounting
- Business Administration (with the Business Administration, Management and Entrepreneurship options, including MBA)
- Sociology
- Political Science
- Banking and Finance
- Economics
- International Relations
- Agricultural Economics
- Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
- Crop Science
- Soil Science
- Animal Science
- Agricultural and Bio-Systems Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Biochemistry
- Industrial Chemistry
- Microbiology
Fees per session: ₦320,000.00
2. Master’s Program at Landmark University
Landmark University offers several programs under its Master’s degree programs for a specific academic calendar or session.
Available programmes:
- Accounting
- Business Administration (with the Business Administration, Management and Entrepreneurship options, including MBA)
- Sociology
- Political Science
- Banking and Finance
- Economics
- International Relations
- Agricultural Economics
- Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
- Crop Science
- Soil Science
- Animal Science
- Agricultural and Bio-Systems Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Electrical & Information Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Biochemistry
- Computer Science
- Industrial Chemistry
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
- Physics
Fees per session: ₦420,000.00
3. Doctoral Degree or PhD at Landmark University
The institution, like the Master’s programs, offers a long list of available programmes for doctoral students.
Available programmes:
- Accounting
- Business Administration (with the Business Administration, Management and Entrepreneurship options, including MBA)
- Sociology
- Political Science
- Banking and Finance
- Economics
- International Relations
- Agricultural Economics
- Agricultural Extension and Rural Development
- Crop Science
- Soil Science
- Animal Science
- Agricultural and Bio-Systems Engineering
- Mechanical Engineering
- Electrical & Information Engineering
- Chemical Engineering
- Civil Engineering
- Biochemistry
- Computer Science
- Industrial Chemistry
- Mathematics
- Microbiology
- Physics
Fees per session: ₦525,000.00 (applies to PhD and M.Phil/PhD programmes)
4. Application Fees for students
To apply for any of the above-mentioned programs at Landmark University, the institution charges different application fees:
- PhD: ₦15,000.00
- Master/M.Phil: ₦10,000.00
- PGD: ₦5,000.00
In a similar story, Legit.ng said that Landmark University teaches many courses like engineering, farming, business, and social studies. Popular courses are mechanical engineering, accounting, and computer science. To get in, students need five good O-Level grades, a JAMB score of at least 180, and must pass the post-UTME test.
Lady dating student of Landmark University trends
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently said a Nigerian lady shared her WhatsApp chats with her boyfriend, who graduated from Landmark University with a first-class degree. She only got a second class lower.
She joked that her boyfriend always checks her school work like he is her second father. She shared the chats to show what it is like to date someone very smart.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng