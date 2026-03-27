Landmark University has published on its website the school fees per session for master’s, PhD, and other students

The institution also mentioned the amount payable to the school by candidates who wish to study any PGD programmes

Legit.ng compiled a list of the courses available under each programme at the popular university

A popular Nigerian institution, Landmark University, has published a list detailing the school fees for PGD, Master’s, M.Phil/Ph.D, and PhD programs at the institution.

Like Landmark University, Covenant University has also recently published a list of all its programmes for Master’s and PhD students, including the amounts payable as school fees.

Landmark University makes Master’s, PhD, and PGD fees public. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Landmark University

Source: TikTok

Landmark University publishes school fees for students

In a report made available by Landmark University, the institution published accommodation fees and school fees for its programs.

Legit.ng compiled a list from the website, which also contains a memo stating that students who are interested in getting accommodation within the school are expected to pay a total sum of ₦100,000 per session. This, however, is different from the fees charged per session for Master’s, PhD, and other students.

1. PGD at Landmark University

Landmark University welcomes applications for the Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) at its institution.

Available programmes:

Accounting

Business Administration (with the Business Administration, Management and Entrepreneurship options, including MBA)

Sociology

Political Science

Banking and Finance

Economics

International Relations

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

Crop Science

Soil Science

Animal Science

Agricultural and Bio-Systems Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Biochemistry

Industrial Chemistry

Microbiology

Fees per session: ₦320,000.00

2. Master’s Program at Landmark University

Landmark University offers several programs under its Master’s degree programs for a specific academic calendar or session.

Available programmes:

Accounting

Business Administration (with the Business Administration, Management and Entrepreneurship options, including MBA)

Sociology

Political Science

Banking and Finance

Economics

International Relations

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

Crop Science

Soil Science

Animal Science

Agricultural and Bio-Systems Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical & Information Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Biochemistry

Computer Science

Industrial Chemistry

Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics

Fees per session: ₦420,000.00

Landmark University updates school fees for all postgraduate programs. Photos for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Landmark University

Source: TikTok

3. Doctoral Degree or PhD at Landmark University

The institution, like the Master’s programs, offers a long list of available programmes for doctoral students.

Available programmes:

Accounting

Business Administration (with the Business Administration, Management and Entrepreneurship options, including MBA)

Sociology

Political Science

Banking and Finance

Economics

International Relations

Agricultural Economics

Agricultural Extension and Rural Development

Crop Science

Soil Science

Animal Science

Agricultural and Bio-Systems Engineering

Mechanical Engineering

Electrical & Information Engineering

Chemical Engineering

Civil Engineering

Biochemistry

Computer Science

Industrial Chemistry

Mathematics

Microbiology

Physics

Fees per session: ₦525,000.00 (applies to PhD and M.Phil/PhD programmes)

4. Application Fees for students

To apply for any of the above-mentioned programs at Landmark University, the institution charges different application fees:

PhD: ₦15,000.00

Master/M.Phil: ₦10,000.00

PGD: ₦5,000.00

In a similar story, Legit.ng said that Landmark University teaches many courses like engineering, farming, business, and social studies. Popular courses are mechanical engineering, accounting, and computer science. To get in, students need five good O-Level grades, a JAMB score of at least 180, and must pass the post-UTME test.

Lady dating student of Landmark University trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently said a Nigerian lady shared her WhatsApp chats with her boyfriend, who graduated from Landmark University with a first-class degree. She only got a second class lower.

She joked that her boyfriend always checks her school work like he is her second father. She shared the chats to show what it is like to date someone very smart.

Source: Legit.ng