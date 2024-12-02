A Nigerian lady's WhatsApp chats with her boyfriend, who graduated from Landmark University, have gone viral on social media

The lady, whose CGPA is in the region of second class lower, revealed her boyfriend graduated with a first class

Displaying their chats, she funnily lamented that he monitors her academics like he is her second father

A lady, @lisaglam__, has released some of her WhatsApp conversations with her boyfriend, a first-class graduate from Landmark University.

Through their chats, she sought to show netizens a problem associated with dating intelligent folks.

She funnily lamented about how he monitors her academics. Photo Credit: (@lisaglam_)

While noting that she is just managing her second class lower result, her boyfriend thought she could finish with a second class upper.

@lisaglam__ funnily lamented that he monitors her academics like he is her second father. She started by showing a chat he pinned.

The chat contained four questions he asked her regarding her CGPA and how to improve it. From the chats, her boyfriend offered ways to help her better academically.

The lady got angry at some point, but her man stood his ground.

People hail her intelligent boyfriend

Ireee said:

"Where is my man 🥹🥹🥹Wow!!!! This is so beautiful to read 🤲Yah Allah wherever my man is, help him, guide him and suffice him. Grant him knowledge and light up his path🫂."

Ishioma said:

"Hold him tight! There are not many like him. Not only his he trying to help, he is also trying to manage any nagative emotion that may come out of it."

Doriella said:

"Friendly advice: Don’t disregard this help, do all you can to at least come out with a 2:1, or is better you do your best and it did not work out than thinking your best won’t yield fruit love."

uzoh_amaka☘️ said:

"Girllllll keep him!!!!!!!!!! I love people who push their partners to be better so much!!"

Meeky shine❤️ said:

"If a guy can help you plan your academic life like this🥺 he can help you plan your other life too!!! He is very smart."

Shehuramon said:

"From "Babe forget" I'd have given up. I once tried to mentor a lady like that and she told me it's not possible to score 280+ in jamb just gave up with her pessimism."

Inioluwa said:

"Make you na hold your man tight, The best advice you can get now.

"What a caring guy."

