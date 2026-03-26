After more than six years at the University of Ibadan, a lady has graduated from the prestigious institution in flying colours

Celebrating on X, the lady revealed that she emerged as the best graduating student of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

Legit.ng further learnt that she finished with eight distinctions, including in veterinary physiology, veterinary biochemistry, and veterinary microbiology

Dr Akinleye Aishat Oluwatobiloba, a University of Ibadan (UI) fresh graduate, has celebrated completing her academic studies at the university.

Aishat finished as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

A lady emerges as the best graduating student at the University of Ibadan Faculty of Veterinary Medicine. Photo Credit: @OluwatobiAisha, ui.edu.ng

Source: Twitter

University of Ibadan graduate celebrates her graduation

Celebrating her graduation on X, Aishat, in a tweet on March 25, released her graduation photoshoot, noting that her over six years of grit, hardwork, growth, and grace all paid off.

She prayed to Allah to make this academic achievement a stepping stone to greater impact.

"Six + years of grit, hardwork, growth, and grace. Alihamdulilah, today it finally paid off.

"Reintroducing Dr Akinleye Aishat Oluwatobiloba DVM Ibadan.

"Best Graduating Student Faculty of Veterinary Medicine.

"Yah Allah let this achievement be a stepping stone to greater impact."

Also celebrating Aishat, a netizen, @KoladeThevetguy, the 61st public relations officer of the Association of Veterinary Medical Students, University of Ibadan (AVMS, UI), shared a poster detailing the eight distinctions she got.

His poster showed that Aishat had distinctions in veterinary physiology, veterinary biochemistry, veterinary pathology, veterinary medicine, theriogenology, veterinary parasitology and entomology, veterinary public health and preventive medicine, and veterinary microbiology

A lady celebrates signing out of the University of Ibadan in style. Photo Credit: @OluwatobiAisha

Source: Twitter

See the UI graduate's tweet below:

University of Ibadan graduate celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the UI graduate's post below:

@Neefehmie_21 said:

"Congratulations, my amazing, smart queen."

@favour41642b said:

"BGS with 8 Distinctions, I'm so proud of you my love."

@mollybanks444 said:

"Congratulations Dr Akinleye Aishat."

@MargretBankole said:

"Congratulations, Dr. Aishat, greater heights."

@isholashamsude2 said:

"Allahumo amin sunmọ amin barakalah fiihki."

@OlabisiWisdom said:

"Congratulations Valedictorian Doc, welcome to the profession!"

@Ayantayo_029 said:

"Congratulations Dr Aishat."

@Aleeyu_21 said:

"Ameen ameen. Congratulations, Dr."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Ibadan student who rewrote the UTME had shared why he was rejected from studying his dream course.

UI student wins prize for best student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a University of Ibadan student named Jimoh had emerged as the best in veterinary microbiology and won hundreds of dollars as a prize.

Legit.ng learnt that on March 25, the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Ibadan welcomed 55 new veterinary doctors into the profession. On Wednesday, March 25, Jimoh was awarded the Prof Lekan Oyedeji prize for the best student in veterinary microbiology.

The prize came with a $250 (N345,320). In a Facebook post on March 25, Lekan Bode, who described the award recipient as his son, celebrated his academic win and charged him to continue to make him proud. Lekan shared a picture of the award recipient all smiles as he received his prize. Social media users joined Lekan in celebrating with Jimoh on his prize win.

Source: Legit.ng