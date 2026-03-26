A Nigerian student in the UK shared her monthly expenses, opening up about the amount of money she spends monthly

She explained that her present costs were possible because her partner and family helps her with some other bills

The student advised others relocating abroad to have a strong support system to reduce living expenses

A Nigerian international student living in the United Kingdom has given a detailed breakdown about how much she spends monthly.

In a TikTok video, the lady, identified as @quennyvick, shared how much it costs her to live in the UK, creating buzz online.

A Nigerian lady shares her expenses living as an international student in the UK. Photo credit: @quennyvick/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The Nigerian lady ranted about the crushing cost in the UK, despite living with her loved ones.

According to the international student, she spends about £100 and £250 (Approximately N188,000 to N464,000) per month on personal needs.

However, she was quick to point out several times that her low spending is due to a massive support system. According to her, her partner and brother play a significant role in covering her major bills.

Below is the breakdown of her monthly costs:

Rent: £550 (Fully paid by her partner).

£550 (Fully paid by her partner). Council Tax: £0 (She reminded students that they are exempt from this tax for one year of schooling).

£0 (She reminded students that they are exempt from this tax for one year of schooling). Food & Groceries: £20–£50 (She credited the "joy of living with family" for her low food bill).

£20–£50 (She credited the "joy of living with family" for her low food bill). Household Essentials: £0 (Her brother’s wife handles laundry and cleaning supplies).

£0 (Her brother’s wife handles laundry and cleaning supplies). Utilities (Gas, Water, Electricity): Included in her rent or handled by her brother.

International student in UK shares monthly cost

Her only major personal expenses are her phone bill and internet (£30–£60) and study materials like books and software licenses (£20).

A Nigerian international student speaks about her expenses. Photo credit: @quennyvick/TikTok

Source: TikTok

To keep her costs down, the student also disclosed that she treks to school most of the time. For longer distances, she makes use of a Railcard, a tip she shared for other students looking to save a few pounds on train fares.

The student, who described herself as "balling" due to the presence of her loved ones, ended her video with a moral lesson for those planning to "Japa."

"Make sure you have loved ones/family around, but if you don't, God will come through," she stated.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to international student expenses breakdown

life_of_debby commented:

"That last one is very important oh💯GOD bless my brother and his pretty wife everyday."

vickyoge commented:

"Na God I dey depend o. But I love it for you."

Mmma doffy stated:

"Amen. 🙏🙏 For us that don't have family here."

BeckkyExtra wrote:

"God is good and kind to you."

Big Ebk stated:

"Na you Dey chop life."

International student shares emotional video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian international student documented her emotional journey relocating to the United States, capturing moments with her mother before departure.

She faced a stressful airport experience after being asked to pay N291,000 for extra legroom before boarding.

The situation later changed as airline staff upgraded her seat for free, leaving her with a valuable life lesson.

Source: Legit.ng