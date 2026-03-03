A young Nigerian woman relocated to Dubai after securing university admission as an international student

She revealed she dropped out of secondary school at 16 before starting a successful online business

Her transformation story sparked congratulatory reactions and admiration across social media

A young Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after sharing her inspiring journey from being a secondary school dropout to becoming an international student in Dubai.

The lady, identified as Udeh Confidence Chinedu, took to X to celebrate her recent achievement.

She posted a video documenting her relocation process, from saying goodbye to her family in Nigeria to boarding a plane and eventually landing in Dubai.

The video showed emotional moments as her family members bade her farewell before her departure. It also captured her arrival in Dubai, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her academic journey.

Secondary school dropout becomes student in Dubai

In her post, she disclosed that she dropped out of secondary school at the age of 16. However, she explained that her life took a new turn after she started an online business.

According to her, within one year and one month of launching her business, she was able to secure admission to study at a university in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Sharing her excitement, she wrote that she had moved from being a dropout to becoming an international student in a short period. She expressed gratitude to God for what she described as a remarkable transformation.

In her words:

"From a a 16 years old secondary school dropout to an international student studying in the university in Dubia 🇦🇪 in less than 1 year and one month of starting my online business

Massive congratulations to me

God has been extremely faithful

I am going to miss Nigeria and all my friends."

Reactions to Dubai student's heartfelt journey

Her story has attracted congratulatory messages online. Some of the comments are below.

@0x_lordwhite wrote:

"Only God can do this, congratulations, Confidence.

@itsbellatee_ commented:

"Congratulations girl. Cheers to a new chapter."

@thefiola_ wrote:

"This would be Dolapo’s story this year bid’niLLAH, she’s faces several visa rejections. I’ll also cheer to a new dispensation soonest. Congratulations, stranger!"

@Ifeisrael_ commented:

"You took the risk, and it was worth it. Congratulations, confidence."

@susan3658074276 wrote:

"Congratulations. Confidence, I wish you all the best life can ever give.

May you go and prosper."

@digitalPreshey wrote:

"Kaiiii…..I really lack what to say RN but congratulations 🥹 you’re doing well."

@CoachMaryam_I said:

"Congratulations 🎊 Confidence, you’re there to prosper and excel, you shall return with more abundance blessings 🙏."

