Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

From Secondary School Dropout to Schooling in Dubai, Lady Shares Relocation Journey
People

From Secondary School Dropout to Schooling in Dubai, Lady Shares Relocation Journey

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • A young Nigerian woman relocated to Dubai after securing university admission as an international student
  • She revealed she dropped out of secondary school at 16 before starting a successful online business
  • Her transformation story sparked congratulatory reactions and admiration across social media

CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.

A young Nigerian woman has gone viral on social media after sharing her inspiring journey from being a secondary school dropout to becoming an international student in Dubai.

The lady, identified as Udeh Confidence Chinedu, took to X to celebrate her recent achievement.

secondary school dropout becomes international student in Dubai
A Nigerian lady achieves her dreams despite being a dropout. Photo credit: @Coachwealth47/X
Source: Twitter

She posted a video documenting her relocation process, from saying goodbye to her family in Nigeria to boarding a plane and eventually landing in Dubai.

The video showed emotional moments as her family members bade her farewell before her departure. It also captured her arrival in Dubai, marking the beginning of a new chapter in her academic journey.

From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram.

Her journey comes after Dubai experienced significant instability following Iranian missile and drone strikes that targeted the United Arab Emirates. These attacks are reportedly in retaliation for joint US and Israeli military operations against Iran earlier this week.

Read also

Iranian lady in US reacts to Khamenei's death, celebrates freedom and opportunity in viral video

Secondary school dropout becomes student in Dubai

In her post, she disclosed that she dropped out of secondary school at the age of 16. However, she explained that her life took a new turn after she started an online business.

According to her, within one year and one month of launching her business, she was able to secure admission to study at a university in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Secondary school dropout moves to Dubai as international student
A young Nigerian woman relocates to Dubai after securing university admission. Photo credit: @Coachwealth47/X
Source: Twitter

Sharing her excitement, she wrote that she had moved from being a dropout to becoming an international student in a short period. She expressed gratitude to God for what she described as a remarkable transformation.

In her words:

"From a a 16 years old secondary school dropout to an international student studying in the university in Dubia 🇦🇪 in less than 1 year and one month of starting my online business
Massive congratulations to me
God has been extremely faithful
I am going to miss Nigeria and all my friends."

Read also

Lady living in Dubai cries out after seeing 'missile' close to her building, posts video online

See the X post below:

Reactions to Dubai student's heartfelt journey

Her story has attracted congratulatory messages online. Some of the comments are below.

@0x_lordwhite wrote:

"Only God can do this, congratulations, Confidence.

@itsbellatee_ commented:

"Congratulations girl. Cheers to a new chapter."

@thefiola_ wrote:

"This would be Dolapo’s story this year bid’niLLAH, she’s faces several visa rejections. I’ll also cheer to a new dispensation soonest. Congratulations, stranger!"

@Ifeisrael_ commented:

"You took the risk, and it was worth it. Congratulations, confidence."

@susan3658074276 wrote:

"Congratulations. Confidence, I wish you all the best life can ever give.
May you go and prosper."

@digitalPreshey wrote:

"Kaiiii…..I really lack what to say RN but congratulations 🥹 you’re doing well."

@CoachMaryam_I said:

"Congratulations 🎊 Confidence, you’re there to prosper and excel, you shall return with more abundance blessings 🙏."

In a related story, a Nigerian man shared how he studied abroad on a fully funded scholarship and described the process as smooth.

Read also

Nigerian lady in Canada shares why her application for cleaning job was rejected, video trends

He explained that the scholarship removed financial and immigration worries, allowing him to focus on studying.

From US visa denials to UI engineering degree

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man went viral as he celebrated the completion of his engineering studies at the University of Ibadan.

He opened up about how his visa to the United States of America was denied twice after he got a scholarship abroad.

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the engineering graduate on his academic feat.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Naija GistNigerian Universities
Hot:
Happy birthday prayers Theodore barrett Senada greca Latest free air channels Deep love messages