A Nigerian man who moved into his uncompleted house shared an update after receiving a special gift from one of his followers

The follower, who noticed his house lacked proper door security, decided to send money for him to buy door locks

The man expressed gratitude after purchasing two locks, as reactions poured in praising the kind gesture

A Nigerian man who left his apartment because the landlord increased his rent and moved into his uncompleted house has shared a new update about how he was blessed by a follower.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that in a TikTok video posted on March 24, 2026, the man, identified as bishopasoro, expressed joy in moving into his house.

A Nigerian man relocates to his uncompleted house after his landlord increased rent. Photo credit: @maureentrend/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video that had gone viral, he was beaming with a smile and happiness and gave a tour of the unfinished house. He showcased the varanda, the sitting room, and also the bedroom of the house.

However, a follower of his, who came across the video, noticed something missing at the house entrance and decided to reach out to him and do something about it.

Man moves to uncompleted house, shares update

In a recent video, @bishopasoro shared great news with the public about the renovation of the house. A follower apparently contacted him to show a little hospitality.

In a recent video, the man disclosed how the follower chose to gift him two door locks for his house. According to him, the follower had noticed that the new landlord needed a door lock for extra security.

Man who stays in an uncompleted house receives gift from a follower. Photo credit: @bishopasoro/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He said in the TikTok video:

"Tell me congratulations! I tell unna say God no dey sleep. One of my followers, he see my post today, the Bobo na he come my inbox, say 'How far, how you dey?' He say, 'You see that your door? E no get key.' I say, 'Yes.' He say, 'How much be the key?' I say, 'I no know.' Naim I call, naim I tell am say, 'See am.'

This evening, naim he send me money, say go buy key for that house. Go buy key, key dey very important. Like this now, see am... I don buy two! One for back, one for front. Make unna help me tell am—he say make I no mention hin name—but make unna help me tell am say God go bless am."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to new landlord's gift from follower

Some of the comments are below.

FARGO commented:

"How many cement needed for plaster make I buy small."

King_Richie wrote:

"May he never lack as long as he breaths fullness of Joy shall be his iseeee."

Gallery Perfumery stated:

"I love the internet & I love Nigerians & their hearts of giving too."

Carodeltapikin commented:

"I won help the whole world but I no get money."

Nigerian man builds house from scratch

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man went viral after showcasing his newly completed dream home on TikTok.

He shared before-and-after footage of the building process, thanking God for the achievement.

The video attracted praise and prayers online, with viewers congratulating him and wishing similar success.

Source: Legit.ng