A Nigerian man in Canada said he would choose permanent residency over N40 million due to safety concerns

He recounted a robbery scare in Nigeria that influenced his decision to prioritise peace of mind

The man also shared a story of a wealthy Nigerian who relocated after his children were kidnapped twice

A Nigerian man living in Canada has stated that he would choose Canadian permanent residency over N40 million.

Taking to his TikTok, the Nigerian man shared a video on March 24, citing the reason he would not want to spend a day in Nigeria no matter the monetary offer he is given.

A Nigerian man in Canada explains why he chose Canada over NIgeria. Photo credit: confidence029/TikTok

Source: UGC

Mr confidence cited safety and peace of mind as his main reasons. He began to explain afterwards why he believes long-term security is more valuable than immediate financial gain.

Nigerian man chooses Canada PR over money

His response came from a question he received from a follower who asked him to choose between Canada PR and N40 million to stay in Nigeria. The TikToker then decided to share some personal experiences that shaped his perspective.

A Nigerian man in Canada picks permanent residency over N40 million. Photo credit: confidence029/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He recalled a frightening incident while travelling within Nigeria, where he narrowly escaped a robbery attack along a road in Ibadan. The situation, he said, made him reflect on the dangers of insecurity and the financial burden that could come with ransom demands.

Canada-based Nigerian man speaks on Canada relocation

The man also narrated the story of a 57-year-old Nigerian he met in Canada during his studies. Despite being wealthy and owning properties in Lagos and Abuja, the older man had relocated abroad after his children were reportedly kidnapped twice, with large sums paid as ransom.

He said:

"The second example: When I got to Canada, I was in school. In my final year, a 57-year-old man joined the 100-level class. He had just arrived from Nigeria. We got talking, and he told me he wanted to buy two cars—one for himself and one for his wife. I was surprised and asked, ‘Sir, you just got here last week and you're already looking to buy two cars? Have you checked the prices?’ He told me he wasn’t joking; he was a millionaire in Nigeria and had houses in Lagos and Abuja. He had been a high-ranking official and was doing very well financially.

I asked him why, with all that wealth, he still came here to ‘hustle’ at his age. He told me it wasn’t about the hustle. He said kidnappers had snatched his children twice. The first time, he paid 50 million Naira. The second time, he paid over 30 million Naira. He realized he might be the next target, or his wife might be. He decided to leave Nigeria for now to secure his family’s future. He didn’t come to Canada for money; he came for peace."

Mr Confident noted that although he currently does not have significant savings, he values the peace and security he now enjoys in Canada.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Canada bans 8 food items

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that for 2026, Canada restricted several items at the border to protect agriculture and safety, specifically highlighting bans on homemade foods, certain animal products, and specific plants.

Travellers must declare all food, plants, and animal products, or face fines, confiscation, or criminal charges.

Source: Legit.ng