United States Releases List of African Countries Americans Should Avoid Traveling to in 2026
Africa

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • The United States had placed Niger on its highest Level 4 travel advisory due to worsening security conditions.
  • Eight African countries had been listed under the US government’s Do Not Travel category for 2026
  • The advisory had cited terrorism, violent crime, and limited emergency response as key risk factors

The United States has updated its travel advisory for Africa, and placed Niger on its highest risk category, warning its citizens against all travel to several countries in 2026.

The move followed what U.S. officials described as a sharp deterioration in security conditions marked by terrorism, violent crime, kidnappings, and limited emergency response capacity.

America lists eight African countries under its Level 4 travel advisory
The United States has listed eight African countries under its Level 4 travel advisory. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

The advisory, issued by the U.S. Department of State on January 30, 2026, classified Niger under Level 4, the most severe designation in the American travel alert system.

The warning stated that U.S. authorities are unable to provide routine or emergency consular services outside the capital, Niamey, due to ongoing insecurity and movement restrictions across large parts of the country.

Niger added to highest alert

U.S. officials cited escalating militant activity and instability as key factors behind the decision.

Recent incidents, including a gun battle involving Islamic State affiliated fighters at Diori Hamani International Airport in Niamey, were referenced as indicators of growing danger for foreign nationals.

The advisory noted that foreigners traveling beyond the capital are required to move with Nigerien military escorts.

U.S. government personnel face additional restrictions that include the use of armored vehicles, strict curfews, and bans on visits to restaurants and open-air markets. American citizens who remain in the country were urged to observe similar precautions.

United States has warned against travelling to certain African countries
United States has warned against travelling to certain African countries. Photo: Getty
Source: Getty Images

Broader African security concerns

Niger’s inclusion increased the number of African countries under a Level 4 advisory to eight.

The State Department applies this classification to locations where armed conflict, terrorism, or widespread violence pose serious threats to travelers. Countries under this category are considered unsafe for any form of travel.

Security analysts note that Level 4 advisories often have far reaching consequences beyond tourism.

Commercial travel typically declines sharply, investment decisions are postponed, and diplomatic missions reduce their footprint due to safety concerns.

The updated advisory reflects continued instability across parts of the Sahel and Horn of Africa, where insurgent groups, political unrest, and weak state control have persisted. U.S. officials said these conditions have made it increasingly difficult to guarantee the safety of foreign nationals.

Countries on the US no travel list

The U.S. government listed the following African countries under its Level 4 Do Not Travel advisory for 2026:

  1. Mali
  2. Niger
  3. Burkina Faso
  4. Somalia
  5. Sudan
  6. Central African Republic
  7. Libya
  8. South Sudan

Source: Legit.ng

