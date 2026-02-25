A Nigerian lady reunited with her former school mother 19 years after losing contact following secondary school graduation

She had earlier shared an old black-and-white photo on social media, appealing for help to locate her school mother

The emotional reunion was confirmed through WhatsApp chats and photo evidence, drawing heartwarming reactions online

A Nigerian lady has warmed hearts online after announcing that she reunited with her school mother nearly two decades after losing contact.

The lady, identified on TikTok as @honey.ville, had earlier appealed to TikTok users to help her locate her former school senior, Rachel Adeola.

A young lady finds her school mother after years apart. Photo credit: @honey.ville/TikTok

The TikToker said she had lost touch with her school mother after her graduation from secondary school.

She shared an old black-and-white photograph showing her as a young child being carried by Rachel Adeola during the 2006/2007 academic session.

According to her, the senior graduated after writing the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams at Baptist Private Comprehensive College, Gambari, Ogbomosho, and they lost contact afterward.

“This is me and my school mother in 2006/2007… I lost contact with her after she wrote WAEC and graduated… TikTok please help me find her,” she wrote in the TikTok video caption.

Nigerian lady finds her school mother

In a recent update, the lady happily disclosed that her school mother had been found after 19 years.

She shared some screenshot photos and WhatsApp chats showing the moment Rachel contacted her and identified herself. As seen in the chat, Rachel also provided old photo evidence confirming their relationship.

“Found her guys!! After 19 yrs!! She also has a copy of the photo. Thank you guys,” she captioned the video.

The lady also acknowledged an individual identified as Wendy, who helped locate her former school mother.

A Nigerian lady reunites with her former school mother. Photo credit: @honey.ville/TikTok

According to Wendy, Rachel was excited upon hearing the news and was happy to reconnect.

"I found her for you. She was so happy to hear this."

Watch the video of their reunion below:

Reactions to lady's reunion with school mother

The emotional reunion has drawn reactions online. Some of the comments are below.

Mme_so said:

"Awww😭. My school mum is a popular tiktoker here but she doesn't want to talk to me, I've messaged her , stayed in her life till the end but she just ignores them."

Dorlyn said:

"You guys should recreate the photo na abi I don dey mad?"

Paulapearl commented:

"Please pick up my heart is racing.. the algorithm did another one."

Nurse Naomi stated:

"This made me cry. My Oyin."

Thee_Ugo said:

"Yayyyy!!!! Wish I could do this. I miss my best friend from primary school, Bassey Grace, but I don’t have any picture of her."

Chris Maxwell wrote:

"I'm anxious to see what she looks like now, nothing feels like a reunion after a long time."

