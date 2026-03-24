A mother has shared a video showing her daughter's reaction to attending a church service for the first time

The little girl broke down in tears and became so uncomfortable at the venue, saying it was so scary

Social media users who came across the video on the app stormed the comments section to share their various opinions

A mother recently captured her little daughter’s unexpected reaction during her first visit to a church service.

The clip showed the child becoming so uncomfortable shortly after arriving at the venue.

Little girl in tears after visiting a church for the first time. Photo credit: @mkkayia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Girl cries after getting to church

The girl struggled to relax as the unfamiliar environment and sounds of praises appeared to overwhelm her.

Identified on TikTok as @mkkayia, the girl's mother explained the situation while seeking opinions from viewers.

In her caption, she noted her uncertainty about how best to respond to her daughter’s reaction, weighing whether to take her away from the church or encourage her to remain and gradually adjust.

In the clip, the little girl cried and expressed fear as the church members sang and praised God around her.

Her reaction hinted that the atmosphere, which was entirely new to her, felt 'scary' rather than welcoming.

Her mother captioned the video:

"Took my daughter to church for first time and she's crying and saying it's scary. I don't know if I should walk her out or make her face her fear."

Little girl cries bitterly after visiting a church for the first time. Photo credit: @mkkayia/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as little girl cries in church

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@oritse_timeyinn said:

"Nobody is talking about the fact that she just went to church for the first time at this age."

@Criibabii said:

"Kids are gods purest creations, the know when sum wrong even if we don’t. She has the gift of Discernment."

@Aya Mata said:

"Our children rely on us to be their safety. Forcing them to remain where they feel unsafe breaks trust and creates trauma."

@sleeeepy.headd reacted:

"A lot of people are saying discernment, but I really just think she’s overwhelmed. It’s really loud especially with the instruments. This is a new place to her so obviously she’s scared especially with how loud and possibly crowded it is."

@Aura said:

"Churches aren’t supposed to be loud! tired of saying this. Preachers aren’t supposed to yell, loud music is a no no, prayers should be soft and gentle. idk bout you but my God is NOT DEAF. Churches are supposed to be peaceful and calm. How the spirit gon stay in a rowdy place?"

@Drewba commented:

"Watching a mother give her child religious trauma in real time and joke about it with the other bad parents is heart wrenching. I'm so sorry for this sweet girl."

@tru reacted:

"This was me as a kid!! Church made me so uncomfortable it still does. On another note tho, can we not record our kids especially when they are in uncomfortable situations."

@Estrella added:

"I also have the gift of discernment. have predicted many a relationship (romantic or not) of the people around me that I felt were not going to end well and I ended up being right every time."

See the post below:

Lady raises alarm over church experience

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady expressed her displeasure on social media over a recent occurrence in her place of worship.

She shared a short video of what happened inside her church, wondering how things 'deteriorated' to that extent.

Source: Legit.ng