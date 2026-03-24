A Nigerian lady has drawn people's attention to the paper that was used to wrap her suya, a popular West African street food originating from Northern Nigeria

The lady was amused upon realising that it was a Rivers State University (RSU) student's assignment, dated February 2026, that was used to wrap her suya

She displayed the assignment turned suya paper, which bore the student's full name, department, course title, level, lecturer's name, and other information

A lady was amused after discovering that the paper used to wrap her suya was a recent assignment belonging to a Rivers State University student.

She took to TikTok to share her discovery.

A lady shows the Rivers State University student's assignment that was used to wrap her suya. Stock image of a suya seller for illustration purposes. Photo Credit: @favouriteclothvendor

Source: TikTok

"Obasi Miracle, it’s assignment for 2026 ooo. That means ur lecturer threw it away," she wrote on TikTok.

The lady, known on TikTok as @favouriteclothvendor, displayed the assignment, which had now become a suya wrapper.

It is noteworthy that suya is a popular West African street food originating from Northern Nigeria that is traditionally grilled over charcoal and consists of thinly sliced, skewered beef, chicken, or organ meats.

Details about Rivers State University student's assignment

The assignment she shared was dated February 2026 and belonged to a second year student named Obasi Miracle Adanne of the Department of Public Relations and Advertising.

The assignment contained the student's full name, matriculation number, course title, course code, level, lecturer's name and other information.

A lady reacts to a suya seller using a Rivers State University student's assignment to wrap her suya. Photo Credit: @favouriteclothvendor

Source: TikTok

See the student assignment she found below:

Suya: Reactions trail lady's discovery

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's discovery at suya joint below:

jessy 💗💓 said:

"Na my coursemate oo."

ibomboi said:

"Dr. Ihunwo..... Fr? Our assignment na here e end?"

that gurl 72 said:

"Use money print assignment finish God."

flexybae02 said:

"Ahhh..we Dey same department oo😂chimoo."

💕i.love.dil💕 said:

"Na so them use 2019 property law exam booklet sell me suya."

🦋BETA🦋 said:

"Jesus 😩and I been think say this man read am."

_cynthiayoung21 said:

"And na 2026 oooo."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a suya seller had used a UNILAG student's passport and document to wrap suya for a customer.

WAEC certificate used to wrap suya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an original WAEC certificate was discovered to have been used to wrap suya.

A photo of the certificate belonging to Oweisana Braduce was posted on X by Alakowee. The certificate shows that Oweisana sat for the West African School Certificate Examination, WASCE, in June 2011. Oweisana sat for the WAEC examination at Obotebe Secondary School, Burutu, Delta State. The certificate indicates that Oweisana was born on February 26, 1991 and that he registered for eight subjects and passed all of them.

A breakdown of the WAEC result shows that Oweisana scored B3 in Commerce, B2 in Christian Religious Knowledge, CRK and A1 in Economics. Also, the candidate scored C4 in Government, D7 in Literature in English, and C4 in English Language. Oweisana also scored B3 in Agricultural Science and B3 in Biology. But curiously, there is no record for Mathematics.

Source: Legit.ng