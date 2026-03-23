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University of Ibadan Nursing Graduate Gets Training in Family Planning, Shares Experience
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University of Ibadan Nursing Graduate Gets Training in Family Planning, Shares Experience

by  Victoria Nwahiri
3 min read
  • A young lady happily celebrated as she concluded her family planning training following her graduation from the University of Ibadan
  • The recent graduate opened up about her experience during her post-graduation at the University College Hospital
  • Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the certified family planner on her latest achievement

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A recent University of Ibadan graduate, Rebecca Akinyinka, celebrated after becoming certified as a family planner.

Celebrating her achievement on LinkedIn, the excited Rebecca revealed that she had earlier earned a nursing degree from UI.

A recent graduate of the University of Ibadan celebrates as she bags a new certification.
A lady who graduated from the University of Ibadan gets a new certificate and shares her story. Photo: LinkedIn/ Rebecca Akinyink
Source: UGC

UI Nursing graduate gets family planning graduate

On her LinkedIn page, Rebecca Akinyinka showed off her certificate as she opened up about her experience during her post-graduation at the University College Hospital.

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She wrote on her LinkedIn post:

"𝗢𝗹𝗱 𝗯𝘂𝘁 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗻𝗲𝘄𝘀. 𝗜 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗮 𝗰𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗙𝗲𝗯𝗿𝘂𝗮𝗿𝘆! Earlier this year, I started a one-month family planning training at UCH, where I was taught everything about family planning, including the different methods we have, misconceptions, side effects, danger signs, and so much more.

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"During the training, I got to learn more about various myths I once believed to be true but turned out to be mere myths. They also took us through the history, including the story of Margaret Sanger. It was a moment of stretching, learning, and building, but I’m glad I gave myself to it.
"Right now, I’m really looking forward to opportunities to leverage this skill I’ve gained through volunteering and working with Non-governmental organizations.
"If you know any organization that is into sexual and reproductive health that I can work with, please kindly recommend in the comment section. It may even be you as the founder. The real thing is to embrace growth and learning.
"It has been an amazing journey so far, and I know there are still many more things to do. Cheers to more growth and shared successes. If this is your first time here, my name is Rebecca Akinyinka. I'm a registered nurse, registered midwife, and a recent graduate from the University of Ibadan.
"I am passionate about community development, leadership, volunteering, and I do more public speaking, especially on matters relating to health (both online and off-site, I'm open to invitations). It's nice having you here."

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OAUSTECH student who was once denied US visa celebrates as she bags second-class upper degree

A lady who graduated from the University of Ibadan gets a new certificate and shares her story
A recent graduate of the University of Ibadan celebrates as she bags a new certification. Photo: LinkedIn/ Rebecca Akinyinka
Source: UGC

Reactions trail UI graduate's new certification

Esther Essien said:

"Huge congratulations, REBECCA AKINYINKA Love how you’re turning learning into action and community impact. Wishing you many more growth opportunities."

Favour Osanyintuyi said:

"Congratulations. Weldone sis."

Ibrahim Ahmadu said:

"Congratulations to you REBECCA AKINYINKA .So proud of you."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

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