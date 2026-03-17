Captain Aliyu Hajji, one of the Nigerian military officers killed in an ambush in Plateau on Friday, March 13, has now been buried.

The soldier, who hailed from the Anguar-kura community in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital, was killed alongside colleagues and local vigilantes at the Garga area of the Kanem Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Wife narrates the last words of Captain Aliyu Hajji, who was murdered by bandits Photo Credit: @OzorNdiOzor

Source: Twitter

The family of the deceased said that the death of the murdered military officer was a monumental loss to them, Kogi and Nigeria at large.

Dan Maliki of Lokoja, Alhaji Danladi Abdulsalam, and the head of the family have expressed sorrow over the demise of the captain, describing him as a hero who died while serving his fatherland.

Speaking on the last moment of the captain, another family member, Alhaji Musa Tanimu Nasidi, said that the demise of the military officer was a reminder of the heavy price being paid by officials of the Armed Forces who are defending the country.

In a solitary voice, Nasidi explained that the last moment of the deceased on earth was his phone conversation with his wife before he was murdered. He disclosed that the captain told his wife that he was returning with his colleagues from a routine patrol around Garaga, Kyaram, Gyambau community and promised to be back shortly.

His statement reads in part:

“After hours of waiting for his return, his wife called his special line to find out the situation, to no success. Shortly after, a voice, claiming to be his assailant, called his wife, using his special cellphone in their custody, and told her that her husband had been killed."

Meanwhile, Nigerians have started reacting to the demise of the Nigerian captain. Below are some of their comments:

Johnbobby questioned why Nigerian soldiers are being killed:

"Abeg wetin dey occur for Nigeria military sef. Wetin dey pain me sef na one rag tag aboki bandit dey kpai kpai military officer wey don under go many years of training."

Vitus Lyke criticised the federal government for the killings:

"That one concerns those who are still interested in joining the Nigerian army, why the government don't care about their lives? Nothing concerns me with the army in Nigeria. May his soul rest in peace."

Square Circle projected bandits taking over Aso Rock:

"Nigerians are still sleeping until we hear these people announcing a takeover from Asorock."

Joseph Isibor laments informants within the military:

"There are terrorist informants within the Nigerian military. No doubt about that."

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Source: Legit.ng