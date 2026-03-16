A University of Ibadan graduate has shared what he intends to do with his certificate after graduating from Industrial and Production Engineering

During his time in school, he explored other interests and completed courses in UI/UX design and digital marketing

He explained that the problem-solving skills learned in engineering could also be applied in branding, design, and creative work

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, Akorede Adekunle, has opened up about his academic journey and how he plans to use his certificate.

The Industrial and Production Engineering graduate shared his reflections in a LinkedIn post, recounting his six-year experience at the institution.

UI graduate opens up on academic journey. Photo credit: Akorede Adekunle/LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to him, the university journey gave him the opportunity to meet inspiring friends, interact with brilliant minds, and develop critical thinking skills.

“Six years ago, I walked into the University of Ibadan, the first and the best, as an Industrial and Production Engineering student. Today, I’m walking out with a degree, amazing memories, and a story I’m really proud of,” he wrote.

Adekunle noted that beyond academics, he also actively participated in sports during his time in school.

While studying engineering, he said curiosity pushed him to explore other interests. This led him to take additional courses in UI/UX design and digital marketing, which later developed into a passion.

UI graduate shares intentions on using certificate

Addressing the common question about what he intends to do with his engineering certificate, Adekunle explained that the principles learned in Industrial and Production Engineering can also be applied in creative fields.

A University of Ibadan graduate shares what he intends to do with his certificate after graduating. Photo credit: Akorede Adekunle

Source: UGC

According to him, engineering focuses on systems, efficiency and problem-solving—concepts he believes are equally important in design and branding.

He said in his LinkedIn post:

"Somewhere along the way, curiosity kicked in. I started exploring other interests and ended up completing courses in UI/UX Design and Digital Marketing. What began as “just learning something new” quickly turned into a real passion for brand identity and creative design.

Now people ask me:

“So… what are you going to do with a degree in Industrial and Production Engineering?”

My answer is simple.

Industrial and Production Engineering is about systems, efficiency, problem-solving, and designing better processes. In many ways, great brands are built the same way.

Good design isn’t just about making things look nice.

It’s about structure, clarity, functionality, and experience the same principles engineers use when designing systems.

So whether it’s optimising a production line or building a brand identity, the goal is still the same: create something that works beautifully and delivers real value.

Engineering trained my mind to solve problems.

Design gave me a canvas to apply it creatively."

UI agricultural graduate bags first class

Legit.ng had earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady went viral after she celebrated the completion of her agriculture studies at the University of Ibadan.

The young lady opened up about her experience, including her low grades in her first year at the university.

Her story triggered reactions on social media, with many people congratulating her on her first-class graduation.

Source: Legit.ng