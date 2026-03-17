A Nigerian lady who sells drinks wholesale has announced the end of her business venture

In an emotional video, she showed how full of goods her shop looked before and how it was emptied after she decided to quit

The viral video sparked massive reactions, with many social media users encouraging her in the comments section

A Nigerian lady who had been running a wholesale drinks business shared an emotional update announcing her decision to quit the venture.

In a now-viral video, she showed the condition of her shop before and after closing operations, revealing a space that was once fully stocked and later completely cleared out.

Nigerian lady's bold choice to quit her business gets attention online. Photo credit: @Mhiz_prella/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady announces decision to quit business

Identified on X as @Mhiz_prella, the business owner explained that her choice did not come from defeat but from a personal decision to move forward.

She maintained that not every venture was meant to continue indefinitely, noting that endings could create space for new beginnings.

In the video, the earlier state of the shop displayed rows of drinks arranged in bulk, showing the level of investment and effort that had gone into building the business.

The later scene, however, showed an empty space, as she announced the complete closure of that chapter.

She captioned the video:

"I am finally quitting. I’m not failing, I’m evolving. Every business isn’t meant to last forever, and that’s okay. Some chapters close so better ones can begin. I’ll rise again from a different phase!! wiser, sharper, unstoppable."

Nigerian lady announces the end of her business venture. Photo credit: @Mhiz_prella/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as Nigerian lady quits business

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@OLAMI_LE_KAN said:

"I repeat nothing beat foodstuffs/frozen food business wish best of luck in whatever you venture into."

@Remi said:

"One bitter truth is that every business needs a backup support I mean financial support out of the main business."

@Akoredeluxurywears said:

"Sorry sister, same things happened to me in 2022 I have to quit and face wines jejeli, I give out almost 50 packs of Pepsi to peoples I have to throw away hollandia, exotic, chivita best sachets. Na very useless business."

@Doyinsola_ said:

"I quite my own foodstuffs business because it’s draining this month too and I don’t regret because new chapter will be better."

@Anikky said:

"This business is profitable if you be water sign note not all business you have to put body my sister is making it big with this same business before starting any business make findings about."

@Isiomah reacted:

"This is what my aunty sells, she is doing well, I think you should sale in wholesale and retail na im better pass."

@ⁱᵃᵐ Jαყ_Gσʅԃ Aʅαɠα TιƙTσƙ added:

"Omg we keep pushing my love this drinks business ko easy oo even if have been cracking my brain of what to do apart from the drinks and frozen am in too."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady in UK quits office job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom got people talking as she opened up about leaving her office job to work in a mortuary.

She shared her reason in a video that she posted on her TikTok page, revealing that she had once worked in a Nigerian mortuary.

Source: Legit.ng