A Nigerian man has advised the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) to do their best to ensure steady power supply

In a now-viral video, he warned that people were now switching to solar and feared that the company might lose numerous customers

Social media users who came across the post on the TikTok app shared their various opinions in theú comments

A Nigerian man sounded a warning bell for the Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) over its customer base.

The man urged the company to take immediate action to improve power supply, or risk losing a huge part of its customer base to alternative energy sources, especially solar.

Man says NEPA may be losing customers as Nigerians switch to solar. Photo credit: @DIYwithray/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man sends message to PHCN

The individual, identified as @DIYwithRay on TikTok, expressed concern over the growing trend of people switching to solar energy, stating that if the company failed to deliver a steady power supply, it might soon find itself redundant.

The man's warning comes as many Nigerians continue to battle erratic power supply, a problem that has persisted for years.

The shift towards alternative energy sources, such as solar power, sparked the man's lamentation online.

In his words:

"NEPA act fast you are losing your customers. Bring light well because the way people are switching to solar now, people may not need your light again when you finally decide to bring light. NEPA bring light before it's too late."

Man advises NEPA to make power supply steady. Photo credit: @DIYwithray/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as man advises PHCN

The video sparked reactions, with TikTok users weighing in on the issue.

While some supported the man's stance, others were sceptical about the feasibility of abandoning the national grid.

@Mark Smooth Young said:I

"I don't even have any solar panels inverter and lithium ion let them hold there light ooo."by

@Suleiman Abubakar883 said:

"I just enter market now people dey buy solar stuffs left right and centre, my worry be say make the sun no come dey enough for us.

@demosky reacted:

"In a couple of years, dependance on public electricity will reduce. How many people depend on public water supply?"

@ Dee 1 concept:

"Nepa will soon lose their credibility like DSTV. Even tiktok is more informative, entertaining, and educative than waiting for the grid to bring light and watch DSTV but it is not even easy for commoners to purchase solar. God pls come to our rescue.".

@Goodluck Adaeze said:

"True. Sometimes I feel like saying God bless Nepa. but I end up saying thank you Jesus because when they show you shege, you no remember anything you."

@Goodluck Adaeze added:

"True. Sometimes I feel like saying God bless Nepa. but I end up saying thank you Jesus because when they show you shege, you no remember anything you."

See the post below:

Nigerian man installs solar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who generated more than 60 kWh from his solar setup fed back 19 units of electricity to the national grid.

The solar expert added that his inverters have a protection feature that allows them to handle exporting electricity to the grid well.

Source: Legit.ng