A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming video showing her father's reaction after surprising him with a motorcycle

In a video, she handed the keys of the new bike to her father who immediately reacted with so much excitement

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to applaud her

A Nigerian lady impressed netizens on TikTok after sharing the moment she presented a thoughtful gift to her father.

The clip captured the emotional reaction of the elderly man after he received the brand new motorcycle from his daughter, a gesture that meant a great deal to him.

Lady captures father's reaction as she gifts him a motorcycle. Photo credit: @gift9911/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man jumps after receiving motorcycle from daughter

The father's reaction deeply touched viewers who flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Identified on TikTok as @gift9911, the happy daughter captured the moment from start to finish.

She presented the motorcycle keys to her father, and the moment quickly turned into one of pure joy.

The man could hardly contain his happiness as he reacted energetically, moving around and expressing his gratitude in a lively and heartfelt manner.

The clip showed him jumping and dancing in excitement, overwhelmed by the unexpected gift.

"Surprised my dad with a brand new bike gift and the joy is overwhelming," the video's caption read.

Lady posts her father's reaction as she gifts him a motorcycle. Photo credit: @gift9911/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady gifts father a motorcycle

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@NA.SCIENCE said:

"Naso oo from there na car keys oooo Congrats daddy. Daddy da tear step ooh."

@Faith said:

"Good work may God remember you for good daddy u are the best."

@emmanuelrichard987 said:

"Thank you brotherly as you remember your dad. ONE LOVE."

@Abacha road/Abuja beauty Arts said:

"God bless you amen, soon na car go show up for daddy amen."

@Oma’s stylist nd wears said:

"More congrats to all hands dat touches my comments."

@OMA-HAIRS said:

"God please for the sake of my parents blessed me."

@Gifty said:

"Awwww see joy God bless u Gt."

@Ab wrote:

"I wish I can do this for my dad but since I can’t anymore, I’ll do it for my husband and mum."

@Bola Benson said:

"My Mum lied to us that Dad is irresponsible and we hate that Man so much not until last month we found out d whole truth. I owed that Man A lot."

@Precious Uduakobong said:

"My papa no fit see this kind thing. No be swear. Buh it is well. I pray one day I can forgive him truly from my heart. I’m 27 and his only child. Deep down I feel he can’t bear children because he didn’t take care of me as his first fruit."

@MLutherKing added:

"This what I wanted to do back in 2021 to my Dad, I made deposit for the car gift for my Dad on Monday, on Wednesday My Dad passed Away. It hurts me so much, I haven't recovered, I use the money for his burial, the painful thing in my life."

See the post below:

Nigerian father presents gifts to daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man visited his daughter on her birthday, but he also took with him some pleasant surprises.

In a heartwarming video seen on TikTok, the man took some garri in a container for his daughter.

Source: Legit.ng