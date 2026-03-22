A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious post online celebrating her sister who just tied the knot with the love of her life

In a now-viral video, the funny lady described her sister as a 'lazy and stubborn' last born who was able to bring a husband home

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users stormed the comments section to react

A Nigerian lady left social media users in stitches after celebrating her younger sister's marriage in a hilarious way.

She celebrated her sister's ability to find a life partner despite her alleged lazy and stubborn attitude.

Lady posts video of her 'lazy' last born who got married. Photo credit: @odira/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady celebrates as 'lazy' sister gets married

Identified as @odira on TikTok, the funny sister drew attention online for her candid but playful description of the bride.

Rather than presenting her sister in the usual glowing terms often associated with wedding announcements, she chose to emphasise traits that were less flattering, describing her as someone who was always unwilling to do chores while growing up.

She, however, expressed genuine excitement that her sister had successfully found a husband.

In her caption, the lady hinted that traditional expectations about being hardworking or domestically skilled were not always the deciding factors in securing a partner.

She implied that relationships did not mandatorily follow the commonly held beliefs about lady's hardworking nature.

In her words:

"Our lazy and stubborn last born brought a husband home. Omo no be by good girl o. No be by who wash plates pass or who wash clothes pass."

Lady goes viral after sharing a video of her 'lazy' last born who got married. Photo credit: @odira/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady celebrates sister's wedding

The video quickly gained attention on TikTok, sparking reactions from users.

@Clement daughter said:

"I no say my sisters go write this kind caption say me i stubborn i nor Dey hear word mummy done spoil me say I like Dey do my mind mummy nor Dey like Dey talk put."

@pre__cious7 reacted:

"Toor my fellow lazy girl congrats asa I tap from ur blessings ur new home is forever and beautifully blessed Amen."

@Desire chidubem said:

"Even as the ada and first child in my family, I know say i dey lazy, but my laziness the safe me allot sha."

@Princess said:

"Oh chim oooh I know say the day I go marry eh my sister eh nar them go happy pass we last borns are nice people u don’t know congratulations lov."

@Janelle’sLuxe reacted:

"Toor exactly what I use to tell my siblings that they should let me breath Abeg."

@Addicted added:

"Hahaha if una see the way my siblings they pray make I marry they go be like my husband no need fight for his right because me I Dey always protect my love ones big congratulations to her am next oo."

See the post below:

Last born speaks after her wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young wife became a viral sensation on TikTok after showing the age difference between herself and her husband.

The lady made a post online suggesting that people think her husband is older than her by three years, but it is actually more than that.

Source: Legit.ng