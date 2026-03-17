A police officer has arrested a robot after it walked up to a 70-year-old woman and did something that terrified her

Daily Mail explained that the woman had stopped at a spot to check her phone when she suddenly noticed the robot

Many people who came across the story and saw the robot arrested reacted to the video and the incident

A robot has been arrested by the police after it did something unexpected to a 70-year-old woman, according to a report from Daily Mail.

A video was posted on social media by the news platform detailing the exact incident that led to the arrest of the robot.

Police detain robot for unusual behavior toward elderly woman. Photo Source: Daily Mail

Source: TikTok

Police arrest a robot

Several other reputable news platforms, besides Daily Mail, have also confirmed and reported the incident, with videos online showing the moment police followed the robot after its arrest.

In the TikTok video posted by @dailymailau, it was mentioned that the woman had stopped to check her phone when suddenly, the robot appeared behind her.

The report reads:

"Police told reporters that the woman had stopped to check her phone when the robot halted behind her, waiting for her to clear the path."

Police arrest robot after it terrifies 70-year-old woman. Photo Source: Daily Mail

Source: TikTok

@dailymailau, however, maintained that the robot was arrested by the police for terrifying the elderly woman in the popular city of Macau in China.

The incident attracted public attention, with several people taking to the comment section to share their thoughts on the arrest of the robot.

Reactions as police arrest a robot

Jasmine added:

"First in my bloodline to see a robot get arrested."

soulxchange Said:

"We got robot arrests before gta 6!"

Andrew Poirier noted:

"Why was it just roaming the streets alone."

Stumbling Addict stressed:

"Everyone's laughing but meanwhile this is of historical significance."

kalent noted:

"Did the arresting officer read its miranda right."

youssef added:

"What does this have to do with Australia brev."

𝔘𝔫𝔦𝔳𝔢𝔯𝔰𝔞𝔩 shated:

"The robots operator? bro wt;f is with this world, no privacy at all anymore. camera literally everywhere."

Lnash shared:

"Is this the first arrest of a robot in human history? Is this going to be in the history books when robots take over?"

SaltLife1776 noted:

"The robots are not autonomous lol there’s somebody nearby with a remote control."

eloheem stressed:

"Matrix and terminator might have been documentaries."

Mr.Joe noted:

"Ok.. I've seen it in many movies, it is the beginning of human extinction."

Leanbeefpattyflaps noted:

"The robot trying to be friendly and got arrested instead:"

Capt.hook_thecat noted:

"Did the robot understand shes being arrested? Is their place now in robot invasion?"

🇲🇽🇺🇸 stand with us Noted:

"Ok but when did robots became free to roam i understand they play a role in doing their job but so they have free will now 🤔 hmmm is dangerous this needs to be examined"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man, Favour Desimhi, was amazed when a robot delivered his food while he was in his hotel room in China. After placing his order, he followed the box-like robot as it made its way to an elevator and brought his meal to his door.

Young man buys popcorn on electric bike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young man went to buy popcorn on a fancy electric bike wearing 4D glasses.

A TikTok video of him riding away with his popcorn went viral. People online said he must be rich or that this wouldn’t happen in London.

Source: Legit.ng