A Nigerian man shared a WhatsApp chat revealing his friend spent N25 million on a wedding and later struggled financially

The newly married man reportedly used his entire life savings for the white wedding due to expenses from his in-laws

After the wedding, he asked his friend for N50,000 for household needs and received N10,000 instead

A Nigerian man has sparked conversations on social media after sharing screenshots of a WhatsApp chat with a friend who reportedly spent N25 million on his wedding.

The man, identified as @fknbrk on X, posted the messages while lamenting the situation his friend found himself in shortly after the wedding ceremony.

A Nigerian man shares a screenshot of his friend's request after he spent N25 million on his wedding. Photo credit: Gentry, Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the message he provided, his friend had used his entire life savings to fund the elaborate white wedding due to expenses related to the bride's family. Because of this, the newly married man explained that things had not been going well financially since he got married.

Man spends N25 million on his wedding

He wrote that the wedding had drained his resources and left him struggling to meet basic needs.

The man said:

“Since I got married, everything has not been going well for me. I spent all my life savings on it due to the expenses from my in-laws.”

The man then asked his friend for financial assistance, requesting N50,000 to help him and his wife “get some stuff at home.”

Screenshot of his friend's request after he spent N25 million on his wedding. Photo credit: fknbrk/X

Source: TikTok

Reacting to the request, the friend expressed surprise that he had spent all his savings on one occasion. However, he eventually sent him a sum of N10,000 to support him.

While posting the screenshot online, @fknbrk wrote:

"Look at what my guy is facing now after spending 25M on just white wedding.💔"

This comes after an X user, Chisom Agbafor, said:

"Nigerian weddings are interesting.

Two people are starting life together

But the event itself sometimes costs more than the life they’re about to start."

See the X post below:

Reactions to man's life after weddding

The post quickly went viral on X. Some of the comments are below.

@Ugochukwu96_ said:

"The problem Nigerians have is that they are always trying to please people who don't even care."

@PAULINFLUENCE commented:

"My chairman did wedding since 2022 till today he is still trying to recover. 😂"

@GagaxMabel stated:

"A whole day of celebration… followed by years of financial recovery."

@Christolord2024 commented:

"Am telling you... It's just so obvious and strange...

This is only in Nigeria.. Sometimes I regret being born in Africa."

@BIGUZOMA stated:

"And sometimes they spend their life together paying off debts for a less than 24 hours event."

@degogetteer wrote:

"Some are just good at putting unnecessary pressure on themselves.

Smh."

@pilate66139 commented:

"This should be a PhD Research Topic."

Nigerian lady gets married at 35

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a newly-wedded Nigerian lady has excitedly celebrated her marital achievement on social media.

The new wife expressed joy at finally walking down the aisle at 35 and shared videos from her traditional wedding.

Many internet users joined the lady in rejoicing over her union, while others debated the right age for marriage.

Source: Legit.ng