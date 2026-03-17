An OAUSTECH biochemistry graduate shared how she achieved a perfect 5.0 GPA in six consecutive semesters

She posted screenshots showing consistent A grades from 300-level, despite graduating with an overall CGPA of 4.86

The best Faculty of Science student received N10,000 as a prize, sparking reactions online

A graduate of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Omotere Oluwagbemileke Dasho, has bragged about her outstanding CGPA.

The young recent graduate, who emerged as the best graduating student in the Faculty of Science, took to TikTok to share screenshots of her academic results.

An OAUSTECH graduate bags a 5.0 GPA in 6 semesters. Photo credit: @oluwa_tere/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the trending TikTok post, she disclosed that she achieved a perfect 5.0 GPA in six consecutive semesters during her biochemistry programme.

OAUTECH graduate bags 5.00-GPA for 6 semesters

According to screenshots of her institution's dashboard, her academic excellence began in her 300-level, where she earned A grades in all her courses in both the first and second semesters, earning a GPA of 5.00 in each.

She maintained the same level of performance in subsequent semesters, consistently recording a 5.00 GPA across multiple academic sessions.

Despite perfect scores in those semesters, her final cumulative grade point average (CGPA) at graduation was 4.86, likely a result of her performance in 100- and 200-level courses.

An OAUSTECH biochemistry graduate shares academic achievements. Photo credit: @oluwa_tere/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She captioned the screenshots saying,

"Maintaining a 5.0 GPA is impossible they said........

6 semesters 5.0 GPA. Countless sleepless nights, discipline, and a lot of prayers. Proud of this journey."

See her result posted on TikTok below:

In another post, the OAUSTECH graduate, Omotere, showed how much she got as her prize for her excellent result.

The graduate showed the handbook from her convocation, which showed her prize.

According to the handbook, she received a sum of N10,000 for emerging as the best in her faculty and 3rd overall best in the school.

The post was captioned:

"Yay!!! My name is attached to a degree."

Reactions to OAUSTECH graduate's outstanding GPA

Her achievement has attracted praise on social media. Some of the comments are below.

GLOBAL IMPORTATION questioned:

"Wait less than 80 is A grade in your school."

reginabelle said:

"I can see you studied biochemistry, but it's a 4-year course, no additional 500-level first semester."

Richi jack wrote:

"People actually know book oh😳 congratulations stranger."

Juddizyibk commented:

"Congratulations buh why be say no be you collect overall best graduating student."

KAYWORLD stated:

"Well, sometimes it depends on the name of the Uni you went to. You can’t say the first class you made in OOU is the same first class you're gonna make in UI or OAU."

ElimStudio wrote:

"UI biochemistry left the group, those sadistic lecturers hate to see A's."

OAUSTECH student emerges best graduating female

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a female graduate of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) shared her achievement online.

In a trending tweet, she expressed her joy while announcing her emergence as the best graduating female student.

Social media users who came across her tweet did not hesitate to congratulate her for her amazing achievement.

Source: Legit.ng