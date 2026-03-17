Riazor Stadium in Spain has withdrawn from hosting matches at the 2030 FIFA World Cup

The venue failed to meet FIFA’s 40,000-seat requirement despite expansion plans ahead of the tournament

Local authorities are accused of prioritising financial sustainability over hosting the global competition

FIFA has suffered a significant setback in its preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup after a planned host stadium in Spain officially withdrew from staging matches.

The 32,000-capacity Riazor Stadium, home to Deportivo de La Coruna, had initially been selected as one of the venues for the historic tournament.

FIFA's preparation for the 2030 World Cup has hit a major setback after one of the proposed stadiums pulled out of the tournament. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini

Source: Getty Images

However, local authorities and the club have now confirmed the decision to step back from hosting duties, citing financial and sustainability concerns.

The development comes as FIFA continues preparations for a unique edition of the World Cup, which will be co-hosted across multiple continents.

Riazor Stadium fails to meet FIFA requirements

One of the key issues behind the withdrawal is FIFA’s strict stadium regulations. To host World Cup matches, venues are required to have a minimum seating capacity of 40,000.

The Raizon Stadium has hosted six international matches involving Spain, most recently in 2009, as well as matches at the 1982 World Cup. Photo by Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Riazor Stadium, which currently holds just over 32,000 spectators, fell short of that benchmark, Sport Bible reports.

While there were discussions about expanding the stadium to around 48,000 seats, those plans would have required significant financial investment.

Despite the stadium’s rich history, including hosting matches during the 1982 FIFA World Cup and several Spanish international fixtures, the stadium ultimately could not meet the modern requirements without major redevelopment.

Financial concerns drive withdrawal decision

According to Spanish outlet Elbotola, the decision to withdraw was not taken lightly, as local authorities and club officials weighed the prestige of hosting World Cup matches against the financial realities involved.

In a joint statement, Deportivo de La Coruña, the A Coruna City Council, and the Provincial Council confirmed their commitment to modernising the stadium, but not at the expense of the club’s long-term sustainability.

A previous statement from the Spanish club had already hinted at their priorities, emphasising the need to focus on team development and financial stability rather than committing to costly infrastructure upgrades.

Mayor Inés Rey echoed this sentiment, stating that while hosting World Cup matches would have been desirable, it could not come “at any price.”

Impact on 2030 World Cup plans

The 2030 World Cup is set to be one of the most unique tournaments in football history, with matches spread across six countries.

While Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay are expected to host symbolic opening matches to celebrate FIFA’s centenary, the bulk of the tournament will take place in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

Spain had initially selected 10 stadiums as part of its hosting plans, meaning Riazor’s withdrawal now leaves a gap that FIFA and local organisers will need to address.

The decision may also reignite debate, as cities like Valencia and Vigo had previously expressed disappointment at missing out on hosting opportunities.

Iran negotiating with FIFA over World Cup matches

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Iran has opened negotiations with FIFA in order to reverse their decision of not participating in the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The United States and the State of Israel launched a joint military combat operation in Iran on February 28, 2026 and led to a war which is still ongoing.

Source: Legit.ng