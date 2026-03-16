A teacher in Ghana has taken to social media to share details of the amount she gets paid at the end of every month

She explained what she planned to buy with her salary and the amount she has in her savings account

The young lady gave a total breakdown of how she spent the money she received at the end of the month

A 28-year-old Ghanaian teacher has taken to social media to share details of her salary as a teacher and also gave a breakdown of how she spends the money monthly.

She mentioned at the beginning of the video the amount she earns while also stating that she is a student who is sponsoring herself in school.

Ghanaian teacher posts full details of her salary and expenses. Photo of money for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Tiktok/missosabutey, Getty Images/Tim Robberts

Source: TikTok

Teacher mentions her monthly salary

@missosabutey mentioned that she had planned to also save her salary and add it to another savings of hers so she could get an iPhone, but she decided to abandon the plan and explained why.

Speaking about her salary as a teacher, she said in the TikTok video:

"Here is how I plan to spend my 2,500 cedis salary as a teacher in Ghana, while also trying to save 10,000 cedis and sponsoring myself through accounting school."

"Before that, I have about 800 cedis saved from last year, and the plan was that when I get my January salary, I was going to add all of that together and buy an iPhone."

"I was going to close my eyes and buy an iPhone so I could get quality footage, but if I do that, I'll die before the end of the next month. I'm going to put that dream aside. I'll work towards getting an iPhone, but in the meantime..."

Ghanaian teacher shares full breakdown of her monthly salary. Photo Source: Tiktok/missosabutey

Source: TikTok

@missosabutey further explained her salary breakdown and how she uses it every month.

She continued:

"The income is 2,500 (N315,006.89 cedis, food is 450 (N56,701.24) cedis, savings is 600 (N75,601.65) cedis, fees are 520 (N65,521.43) cedis, tithe 250 (N31,500.69) cedis, rent 300 (N37,800.83) cedis, utilities 200 (N25,200.55) cedis, personal care 150 (N18,900.41) cedis, vibes 80 (N10,080.22) cedis, emergency 50 (N6,300.14) cedis, and I leave 25 (N3,150.07) cedis to take care of life."

Reactions as Ghanaian teacher reveals her salary

Herty Adepa shared:

"You mean your salary as a teacher is 2500gh monthly? The government needs to do something about it."

blessed noted:

"Teachers take 2,500? 🙄 like how? I tot teachers are taking like 5000 and above."

Akoshia added:

"Take that tithe money and add it to your savings, thank me later."

remotejobbay stressed:

"Are you a diploma holder? Because this salary is very low for a degree teacher teaching in a government school. Most teachers that I know earn way more than this."

ONEMAN shared:

"If you are really serious with your life.. you won’t use 250c for tithing. And 80c for emergency."

T. A-MEN🍁 wrote:

"Imagining 2 teachers get married, each taking Ghc 2500, with children. You’ll be living life in hell. Aswear!!"

EDEM'S SIPHUB added:

"So the little advice I learnt from my cousin, who also learnt from his dad, is let's say 100 cedis is your salary. Save 10cedis and then share the rest. Make your feeding, your lifestyle, maybe transportation and everything, make that one more because if you save more, let's say you save 50 cedis and then you are left with 50 cities, you will run out of feeding money, that is food and other things, and you would be tempted to go for the savings money. But if you save less, let's say you save 10 cedis out of the 100 cedis, you w… see all."

FireManBK said:

"Emergency= 50 cedis. not good. And the thithe =250? no collection and transport to church??? Too much. Savings good and what about investments?"

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man based in the United Kingdom shared details about how much nurses earn in Nigeria. He said he left the country because of the low pay and revealed that nurses with a Bachelor’s degree earn around 200,000 to 300,000 per month.

Man shares salary as lecturer at University

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a man who said he used to be an assistant lecturer at Covenant University shared how much money he earned. He said he has over six years of experience and even has a PhD.

He posted a picture of his payslip to show how much he was paid. Many people online were surprised and talked about how little lecturers earn, even in private schools.

Source: Legit.ng