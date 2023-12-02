A Nigerian man has shared his chat with a young girl who was asking for financial assistance during talking stage

They were having a smooth conversation when the girl suddenly mentioned that she was out of data and financially down

The post has attracted lots of comments from netizens who funnily advised him to wait until she's able to subscribe

A Nigerian man has shared the reason he abruptly ended his 'talking stage' with a lady.

In a Twitter post, the man identified as @toomeechyinda0 leaked his WhatsApp chats with the young lady who claimed to be financially handicapped.

Source: Twitter

Man ends conversation with lady who asked for data

They were both having a nice conversation when she mentioned that she was out of data and financially down.

Following this, he immediately ended the 'talking stage' despite acknowledging that she had a big 'bunda'.

Reactions as man shares experience with lady in talking stage

The post attracted several comments from netizens who reiterated that if he sends the data, he would enter her 'billing zone'.

@Bagboylammy said:

"Make she no come online again, we go dey use pigeons send letter."

@dafuture1da replied:

"It go be na. Brother you’re going to hell fire for this."

@Oluchisxn reacted:

"Cus of sub? You guys can be so embarrassing."

@SassyTheFirst added:

"Lowest to buy data sad stuvv."

@Divfee commented:

"Because of data make I see ss for twitter, God Abg o."

@Officialnehza said:

"Nothing like down the drain, we go continue when she sub."

@Bukunmi15a wrote:

"Ehn we’d continue when she recharge."

@Squidwardd92 replied:

"She's lying, watch her come online and won't message you lol."

@Kendrick_fisay reacted:

"Lol, dem Don copy and paste this format for you too no worries, she go come online tomorrow morning."

@Dotboyswag10 wrote:

"Just know if you do the sub you don enter billing zone be that."

Source: Legit.ng