The Katsina state government has rolled out a fresh support package for entrepreneurs, opening a portal that allows residents to register their businesses with the Corporate Affairs Commission at no cost.

The initiative is being implemented through the Katsina State Enterprise Development Agency, as part of broader efforts to empower micro, small, and medium enterprises across the state.

For many small business owners, the cost of formal registration has long been a hurdle.

With this new programme, the state government is stepping in to remove that financial burden and encourage more entrepreneurs to operate within the formal economy.

Why business registration matters

Formal registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission offers more than just a certificate.

It gives businesses legal recognition, which can significantly improve credibility with customers, suppliers, and financial institutions.

Registered businesses are also better positioned to access loans, grants, and structured financing opportunities.

In addition, they become eligible for government-backed programmes and partnerships that often require proof of legal status.

By helping entrepreneurs complete this critical step, the Katsina government aims to strengthen the local business environment, promote transparency, and stimulate economic growth from the grassroots level.

Who can benefit?

The free CAC registration programme is specifically targeted at residents of Katsina State who own or plan to start micro, small, or medium enterprises within the state.

To qualify, applicants must:

Be residents of Katsina State

Own or intend to establish a micro, small, or medium enterprise in the state

Ensure the business operates or plans to operate legally within Nigeria

Provide accurate and verifiable personal and business information

Confirm that the business name submitted is not already registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission under the same name

Officials have advised applicants to carefully review all requirements before submitting their forms, as incorrect or inconsistent information may lead to delays or disqualification.

How to apply

Interested entrepreneurs are required to complete the online application form via the official portal. Applicants must provide correct business details and submit all required information for processing.

After submission, successful applicants will receive confirmation and further instructions from the agency.

Authorities have stressed the importance of ensuring that all details provided during registration are accurate and consistent.

The application portal can be accessed at: http://cac.kasedaktsg.com/

Driving grassroots economic growth

This move signals a strong commitment by the Katsina State Government to expand economic participation and empower small businesses.

By absorbing the cost of registration, the state is lowering entry barriers and encouraging informal businesses to formalise their operations.

As more entrepreneurs take advantage of the programme, the initiative is expected to boost confidence in local enterprises, increase access to funding, and create a more structured and vibrant business landscape across Katsina State.

FG invites small business owners to register for free

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s small business landscape is experiencing a dramatic transformation following the Federal Government’s ₦3 billion waiver on business name registration fees for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Since the initiative was introduced, daily filings at the Corporate Affairs Commission have surged from a few hundred to nearly 10,000 applications, marking an estimated 2,000 per cent increase.

What was once a slow administrative process has evolved into a digital-driven mass formalisation effort, reshaping the country’s enterprise ecosystem.

