A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her experience after visiting a market in the UK

She explained that she wanted to buy yams and mentioned the amount a tuber is sold for in the market

She shared her opinion on individuals who eat yams while asking her followers an important question

A Nigerian woman in the United Kingdom laments online over the high price of a tuber of yams after she visited the market.

She held a yam in the viral video, raised it, and mentioned the amount the yam is sold for.

UK-based Nigerian expresses disbelief at yam price in market. Photo Source: Tiktok/_yinxx_1

Source: TikTok

UK-based lady reacts to cost of yams

As she spoke about the yams, she made a joke, saying she might end up going to Lagos, Nigeria, to pack yams due to the price it is being sold for abroad.

@_yinxx_1 said in the viral video:

"7 pounds (N12,859), this yam? Wouldn't I go and pack yam in Lagos?"

The young lady added in the caption of the viral video:

"Yam is more expensive than gold at this point."

As she revealed this, she continued in the TikTok video, explaining how differently she might look at anyone who she sees eating yams.

Nigerian lady goes viral after revealing how much a tuber of yam costs in UK. Photo Source: Tiktok/_yinxx_1

Source: TikTok

The young lady said:

"If I see anybody now eating yam, I'll know that maybe the person is an armed robber or maybe a ritualist because..."

@_yinxx_1 also added a description to the video, asking people how much yams cost in their area.

She said,

"Where are you located and how much is a box of yams going for in your area?"

Reactions as lady visits UK market

ichie_buchi1 added:

"I bought for £10 at Bullring market Birmingham."

🏹🦚Kay-Kay Afo🦚🏹 said:

"Go to Bolton Market to share carton or a whole carton is more cheaper."

Oluwadamilola shared:

"If you are in Birmingham go to Hassan & brothers a box of yam is 22pound sometimes 25pound and the yam is good."

Simply_abby34backup wrote:

"It’s £10 here."

Braids&Beyond☕️VP🇳🇬🇬🇧 noted:

"E wo ni ti adigunjale bayin."

Tayme shared:

"I no be adigunjale jo😂I ate yam yesterday and today. My sister, this life na once."

Yinxx cuisine|Family Foods UK noted:

"One tuber was 8 pounds. A box was 45 pounds."

posstar0 noted:

"Na Benue go pay you o."

skyfalls1222 said:

"Leave the yams for them…let them spoil ..u people sef."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady in the UK, Precious Ubani, visited an Oshodi market in Woolwich, London. The market is run by two white men who named it “Oshodi Market.”

Nigerian lady buys many foods in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady living in the UK went shopping with £200 (about N426,000). She bought a lot of food like rice, groundnut oil, potatoes, tomatoes, pepper, meat, and fish.

When she showed the food, people had different reactions. Some said the same food would cost much more in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng