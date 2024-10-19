A lady went grocery shopping at a wholesale market in the United Kingdom with £200 (about N426k)

The Nigerian lady sparked mixed reactions as she placed the plenty of food items she bought, including meat, fish, a bag of rice and a bottle of groundnut oil

Some Nigerians converted the money to the naira and argued that the quantities of food items she got would cost more in Nigeria

A Nigerian lady in the diaspora, @theloveth.amaka, has shown the food items £200 (about N426k) got her.

The lady resident in the UK had done grocery shopping in a wholesale market.

She got the African food items at £200. Photo Credit: @theloveth.amaka

Taking to TikTok, @theloveth.amaka displayed all the Nigerian food items which included a bag of rice, a bottle of groundnut oil, potatoes, fresh tomatoes, and pepper.

Her display stirred mixed reactions on social media. Some people overseas thought she got the items cheaper.

Some Nigerians also argued that she got good value for her money and that such food items would cost way more in Nigeria.

People argue over the amount she spent

Wesley said:

"All these food will amount up to 800k in Nigeria if not more than especially all the meats."

General said:

"All this food stuck is currently £500 in Nigeria, especially that fish the original one for government officials."

Mmakachukwudi said:

"Jesus!!! Please, where is the location? I base in Glasgow Scotland. African store don finish my Money."

king said:

"If I move to uk know say na cheap healthy foodstuff carry me go there."

bayo4real_ said:

"Whether the 200£ will buy more or less in Nigeria doesn't matter!. what's important is how easy you can earn that 200£ over there, compared to the earning capacity here in Nigeria.200£ for food alone!"

Dark skinnn boy said:

"It’s cheap ooo😭😭..especially as one can see that £200 in less than a week then use it to feed almost a month😭😭…while in Nigeria your one month salary may not even feed you in a week."

Dris Warden said:

"Still cheaper than Nigeria food don cost now for naija 200 pounds won’t buy all this in naija."

Source: Legit.ng