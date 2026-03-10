A final year student of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), a prestigious federal university in Nigeria, has relocated overseas to start afresh and study nursing

The excited international student released a video on social media showing how she relocated overseas, and it went viral

Many Nigerian students were drawn to her video and took to the comment section to seek her help on how to also move abroad via the study route

An Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) final year student has left the country to study nursing overseas.

The lady broke the news on TikTok by releasing a video documenting her relocation from Nigeria.

A UNIZIK student has relocated abroad to study nursing. Photo Credit: @echischinny

Source: TikTok

UNIZIK student starts afresh abroad

"I'm in my final year in UNIZIK, there's no way I'd leave that to start afresh abroad," the first scene of her TikTok video was captioned.

It was followed by scenes of her relocation journey. The young lady, with the TikTok handle @echischinny, did not disclose the country she migrated to for studies.

In her video, she showed her international passport, and when she was at the airport before boarding her flight.

Aboard the flight, she filmed the aerial view of the aeroplane. She said relocation to start afresh was the best decision ever.

A UNIZIK final year student moves abroad to study nursing. Photo Credit: @echischinny

Source: TikTok

Watch her video below:

People react to ex-UNIZIK student's relocation video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the young lady's video below:

REMA 🔥🔥 said:

"What if you don't have money for visa and also your food there?"

Favy♥️ said:

"Me wey suppose graduate August last year con jam extra year and na still unizik if I see way I go still start afresh outside Congratulations dear."

ONLY ME said:

"Congratulations. 👏 Can you put me through how you applied, please?"

Fay~fay💕🧸 said:

"Omo congratulations stranger me right now I'm so confused I'm in pharmacy 2nd year i also saw a sure scholarship opportunity but I don't know what to do Im not financially stable 😭 I don't know if I should just finish here n go abroad later or go for the scholarship then switch to computer science 😭 someone should help my life."

Ahm Cynthia said:

"Pls how do you apply, because I want to apply for my master abroad through scholarships."

la_ni006 said:

"Congratulations chinny please can I dm you so you'll take me through the process."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had abandoned her studies in her 200 level and relocated to the United States.

Lady relocates to Canada, abandons her studies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady in her 500 level had left her studies in Nigeria and relocated to Canada.

The young lady, who was studying pharmacy, relocated to Canada and announced her bold move on TikTok. According to her, she would not have believed it and would have laughed it off if someone had told her that she would not get to 600 level.

While admitting that it has been a crazy ride and is uncertain about what her next chapter holds, she expressed optimism that her future would be bright and beautiful. The diasporan documented her relocation to Canada in a 16-second video, including the aerial view from when she was aboard an aeroplane.

Source: Legit.ng