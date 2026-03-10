A Nigerian university lecturer shared an emotional video about relocating to Canada after finally securing a visa on her third attempt

She disclosed that she resigned from her lecturing job and prepared for relocation by learning new skills and saving money

The lecturer documented her farewell moments with family and friends before arriving in Canada to begin a new chapter

A Nigerian university lecturer has shared an emotional video explaining her relocation journey to Canada after several failed visa attempts.

The woman, identified as Joan on TikTok, posted a detailed video showing the moment she finally secured approval for her visa after trying three times.

According to the video, her immigration journey began with the required processes, such as medical examinations and biometric registration.

Her breakthrough eventually came when she received a letter dated October 15, 2025, confirming that her visa had been approved.

Joan explained that the moment was deeply emotional because it marked the end of years of waiting and prayers.

“This was my third visa trial,” she wrote in the on-screen caption.

She said the news was so emotional that when she informed her best friend, the friend burst into tears of happiness because she understood how long she had hoped for the opportunity.

Nigerian lecturer prepares for relocation

After collecting her passport, Joan began preparing for her relocation from Nigeria to Canada.

She disclosed that she had to resign from her lecturing job at Dennis Osadebay University as part of the transition.

The lecturer also used the period to prepare herself for life abroad by learning practical skills such as hairdressing and driving.

She also opened her savings box, which she had reportedly been contributing to for more than a year, to help finance her relocation.

She captioned:

"Broke my savings box of over a year.

Shopped for some basic tops.

Market runs."

Joan also shared moments from her farewell gatherings before leaving the country.

Nigerian lecturer finally relocates to Canada

According to her, she spent time with her family and friends. In the video, she could be seen receiving prayers from a priest. She also attended a surprise "send-forth dinner" that her close friends had organised for her.

The lecturer also documented what she described as her final day at her home church, Assumption Catholic Church.

As soon as she boarded the plane, she began to shed tears uncontrollably as the reality of leaving her family in Nigeria sank in.

She wrote:

“I started crying after boarding the plane”

“I started crying realising I have left my family and loved ones to a land where I know no one,” she explained.

On the day of her departure, Joan boarded her flight from Lagos and connected through Addis Ababa and Rome before finally arriving in Canada.

Upon her arrival, the sadness turned to joy as she celebrated the beginning of a new chapter in her life. She described the moment as a dream come true.

Watch the emotional relocation video below:

