A Nigerian dentist celebrated online after Elon Musk liked his comment on X, describing the moment as unbelievable

The post quickly went viral, attracting over 500,000 views as many users reacted to the unexpected interaction

He later printed and framed the notification showing Musk liked his comment, proudly sharing the photo online

A young Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy after tech mogul and X owner Elon Musk liked one of his comments, leaving him over the moon with excitement.

Dr Farouk Adebiyi, a Nigerian dentist, took to X on Monday, March 9, 2026, to share his unforgettable moment.

In a now-viral post, the excited dentist wrote:

"Elon Musk just liked me comment, I can't believe my eyes. Thank you @elonmusk."

The post has already racked up over 500,000 views, 3,000 likes, and over 400 comments.

He added:

"Some of you are saying trash and negative things in the comments. I won’t give you that attention.

When e reach your turn, no tweet about am. Keep it to yourself now and ensure you brush your teeth twice daily."

See his X post below:

How Elon Musk liked Nigerian man's post

It all started when Dr Farouk replied to one of Elon Musk’s witty posts on X. The Tesla and SpaceX boss had clapped back at critics in a hilarious thread, replying with a simple but funny correction: “*trillioniare”.

Dr Farouk, clearly amused, dropped a comment praising Musk’s sense of humour:

“Elon Musk is just very funny. He has to come correct them 😂😂”

Elon Musk apparently saw the comment and hit the like button. This was a moment that turned an ordinary Monday into a memorable one for the Nigerian dentist.

In a recent post, he went on to print out the notification of Elon Musk liking his comments and framed it as a picture.

Sharing images of him holding the framed picture, he wrote:

"Elon Musk, the richest man alive, liked my tweet and it changed my life forever. When e reach your turn, no frame am."

See the post below:

Reactions to Elon Musk liking man's post

Some of the comments are below.

@mirexmoses said:

"This guy🤣🤣.

A win is a win. 💚"

@silverpenydr said:

"Congratulations my chief."

@PulseOfDesi wrote:

"Elon Musk has to book an appointment for his teeth now."

@Derekvibe26 stated:

"Omo me sef go frame am sef. But why the Tooth brush and Colgate too?"

@anthomaa commented:

"You just gained some generational wealth bro.😂😂"

@DanielKarpella questioned:

"Why are you celebrating this?

Just because Elon musk liked ur photo

How many times have you thanked God and your parents like this?"

