Elon Musk’s net worth continues to increase at an unprecedented pace, bringing him closer to being worth $1 trillion

New data shows he is now nearly $500 billion richer than Google co-founder Larry Page, the world’s second-richest man

The surge was driven by SpaceX’s rising valuation, speculation about a possible public offering, and the re-granting of Tesla stock options

Elon Musk has become the first person in history to have a net worth exceeding $700 billion, days after crossing N600 billion.

According to Forbes Musk's fortune climbed to an estimated $749 billion on Friday, December 19, fuelling speculation about when he might become the first trillionaire.

How Elon Musk's wealth increased to over N700 billion?

The surge in his wealth comes after the Delaware Supreme Court overturned a lower court ruling that had voided an award of Tesla stock options now worth $139 billion.

Forbes estimates that Musk’s net worth increased by $69.5 billion after the court ruling, which removed a previous 50% discount applied to the options.

Musk owns 12% of Tesla’s common stock, valued at $199 billion, bringing the total value of his Tesla holdings to $338 billion.

This does not include a record-breaking pay package awarded in November, which could provide up to $1 trillion in additional stock if Tesla achieves performance milestones, including growing its market cap more than eightfold over the next decade.

SpaceX, Musk’s second most valuable asset, is now valued at $336 billion, based on a recent private tender offer that valued the rocket maker at $800 billion, up from $400 billion in August.

Analysts say SpaceX could play a key role in making Musk the world’s first trillionaire if the company completes a planned IPO in 2026, potentially valuing it at $1.5 trillion.

Musk widens lead over global billionaires

With his net worth now standing at $749 billion, Musk’s fortune surpasses that of Google co-founder Larry Page, the world’s second-richest person, by nearly $500 billion.

World’s 10 Richest People (Forbes)

Elon Musk: $748.9 billion

Larry Page: $252.6 billion

Larry Ellison: $242.7 billion

Jeff Bezos: $239.4 billion

Sergey Brin: $233.1 billion

Mark Zuckerberg: $225.8 billion

Bernard Arnault & family: $190.3 billion

Jensen Huang: $157.2 billion

Steve Ballmer: $147.8 billion

Warren Buffett: $147.1 billion

Selected Nigerian Billionaires

Aliko Dangote: $25.5 billion (Global ranking 92)

Abdulsamad Rabiu: $8.8 billion (Global ranking 377)

Femi Otedola: $1.5 billion (Global ranking 2343)

