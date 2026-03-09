A Nigerian man who bagged a first class from Olabisi Onabanjo University has opened up about his choice in a relationship

The young man said he didn't want to date a lady who graduated below a second-class (upper) degree nor marry a dullard

His post went viral, and many netizens took to the comments to share their thoughts after he gave the reason for his choice

A first-class graduate, Samuel Olusesan, got people talking as he opened up about his relationship preference.

He mentioned why he’d never date or marry a lady who graduated below a second-class (upper) degree.

First-class graduate shares relationship preference

Identified on X as @SAMUEL_OIM, he stated that a dullard would never be his wife, as he opened up about how that may affect his kids.

Samuel, who has a first-class chemistry degree from Olabisi Onabanjo University, graduated with the 2025 set.

His viral X post read:

“I, Samuel Olusesan, will never date a lady below a 2:1 degree(upper). A dullard will never be my wife.

“I will not feed my kids with rotten brains because I do not want to bring curses upon them. My kids deserve a responsible wife and an intelligent woman.”

See his X post below:

Reactions trail first-class graduate's relationship preference

@Oluwajuwonlo_E said:

"But before screening applicants for a “2:1 degree (upper)”, you might want to run a quick update on your own software first. What exactly is a “2:1 degree (upper)”? Is that the upgraded version of Second Class Upper Division we haven’t heard about yet? Confidence no be the issue, my brother: na clarity. You want a 2:1 wife but your sentence structure is graduating with a pass Filtering women by degree class when your grammar is still writing Jamb, make it make sense."

@lckygod said:

"Very valid my bro I almost enter one she dey mcb Her gp was 2.5 , she still no even make effort . I just weak."

@nanonymous_8460 said:

"Last the girl wey you go marry na third class deeper."

@Alche_x_Msnr said:

"When a lady shames a broke man and sets standards for herself, men will be crying and women will support her, but when a man sets standards, the fellow men will be the one bashing him, pathetic beings.. Sighs."

@20_archangel said:

"It's your choice, don't lower your standards for anyone."

@crypto_lord_31 said:

"Omo, you go suffer oo na wetin me I go talk."

@King_999ish said:

"cgpa no matter tho, also check character and see what she can offer, not only smart people can drive!"

