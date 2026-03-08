A Nigerian lawyer has shared what she did after visiting a filling station to buy fuel, only to learn that it now costs N1,250 per litre

The barrister said she refused to buy the fuel at that price and just returned home and rather settled for natural ventilation

Nigeria’s petrol market recorded fresh price pressure after Dangote Refinery increased its ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to N995 per litre, with others also adjusting their petrol prices across the country

Nigerians have struggled to grapple with the new fuel prices after Dangote Refinery increased its ex-depot price of PMS to N995 per litre on Friday, March 6, with other filling stations across the country also increasing theirs.

Irene Chioma Okafor, a Nigerian barrister, has shared her recent experience at a filling station where she learnt of the new fuel price.

Barrister refuses to buy fuel at new price

In a Facebook post, the lawyer said she got to the filling station and was told that fuel now costs N1,250 per litre.

Disappointed, she said she just went home, opened her window and door, and took off her clothes, determined to sleep naked.

Fortunately for the barrister, a neighbour, whom she had given light in her compound, permitted her to connect her generator to his room, and he gave her light after buying fuel. She wrote:

"Went to buy fuel yesterday, they said na #1250.

"I just went home, opened my window and door, removed my clothes, I came naked, I shall sleep naked.

"Thanks to the person I gave light in my compound, he asked me to connect my generator to his room.

"9:40pm, he bought fuel and I had to sleep like a baby till Morning.

"This morning again he bought another fuel and I am enjoying. I pray that however he got the money shall not run dry because I need a soft life now that I have a lot on my head."

Fuel price: Barrister's experience generates reactions

Nweze Chinyere Faith said:

"God bless him, amen."

Chigozie Onuzulike said:

"Hahahahahahaha.....to sleep in Adam‘s nature dey sweet like mad."

Nana Kwudebe said:

"Chukwu Gozie ya. Honestly, the soft life digodi very necessary."

Ndidi Glory Ogoke said:

"Nnem, this heat is something else. It is like we are close to hell fire."

Dangote Refinery raises petrol price again

According to data obtained from Petroleumprice.ng, the new rate reflects an increase of N121 per litre compared with the refinery’s previous price, further tightening conditions in the country’s downstream petroleum sector.

The adjustment comes only days after the refinery reviewed its price upward on March 2, when the ex-depot rate was raised from N774 to N874 per litre. The earlier increase had already triggered changes across the fuel supply chain, as depot owners quickly increased prices. Industry sources say the latest review is linked to the continued surge in global crude oil prices, which has significantly raised the cost of sourcing and replacing refined products.

