A young man in the United States cried out online after discovering the new price of gas

He visited a filling station and mentioned the amount he had recently paid for gas and the new price he saw

He jumped and began to roll on the floor in the viral video, which prompted people to react to his discovery

A man in the United States has gone viral over his dramatic reaction at a fuel station after discovering the new price of gas.

The individual could be seen in a viral video asking what happened to the price of gas while mentioning the amount he recently bought gas for and the new amount.

US man cries out online after discovering skyrocketing gas prices. Photo Source: Tiktok/daddyclivert

Source: TikTok

Man reacts to new gas price

@daddyclivert, after seeing the new price of gas at the filling station he visited, said:

"I don't understand, to gas prices? Two weeks ago gas was 2 dollars and today gas is 4 dollars. You guys, did gasoline go to college and come back with a Master's degree in pricing?"

"I came to get gas and the pump is looking at me like a bank loan officer. Look at gas prices, what is going on here? How are we going to survive? Driving in America is now a luxury."

As he said this, he placed his phone on the floor and began to roll on the ground while also repeatedly mentioning the price he saw.

A young man in the US goes viral after a dramatic reaction to the new gas price. Photo Source: Tiktok/daddyclivert

Source: TikTok

He said as he carried out the act in the TikTok video:

"Oh my God, how are we gonna survive? I can't o."

His dramatic reaction in the video immediately caught the attention of people who reacted in the comments section.

Reactions as man sees new gas price

Gigi the Siren noted:

"Imagine being in the parking lot and seeing him record this."

Angela Shared:

"Cheapest near me is $3.65, but the average is $3.70- Michigan. Pretty soon I'm not going to be able to afford to even go to work 😩 I know it's going to continue to skyrocket!"

Lauren noted:

"Man it cost me $50 to fill up my tank yesterday ! a week ago it was $30..i am sickkkkkk."

Queen Hatchepsout noted:

"Bank loan officer asking questions like, Sir are you ready for these financial decisions??"

sextonsambrosialfragrances stressed:

"Somebody please like my comment I want to keep coming back to this video over and over again."

Nana noted:

"The weather is getting warm, start walking."

Princess stressed:

"I’m not fill up my tank until gas prices go down !!! it only take $22 to fill up my gas tank. I’m not paying $40 to fill up my tank."

Amora Dior shared:

"Don’t roll yet wait until it gets $8. Coming back with a PhD😭🤣😂… back to the days of horse & cart.. WELPP."

Goldie noted:

"Adam and Eve definitely had that fruit salad!!! This suffering isn’t normal 😩 for just one apple!!!."

BlackRoseByShar noted:

"I feel the same way I drove 15 miles a day for 2 days and already on a half tank like did the quality leave too."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a man cried out on social media after visiting a popular filling station and seeing fuel prices. According to the report, the man shared a photo showing the price of a litre of fuel was sold at the station.

Man shares video of fuel price per

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man got many people talking online after he shared the price of fuel he saw at a filling station.

The man said he went to buy fuel and later made a short video showing the price per litre on the fuel pump. The price in the video surprised many people who saw the post online.

Source: Legit.ng